Youth Kidnapped At Gunpoint, Murdered Over Suspected Rivalry In Odisha's Rayagada

MENAFN - IANS) Rayagada (Odisha), May 10 (IANS) A youth was allegedly abducted and brutally murdered in the Rayagada district of Odisha over suspected past enmity on late Saturday night, triggering tension and panic among residents in the local area.

The deceased, identified as Nikhil Hadipa, was a resident of the Raili Sahi area in Rayagada. On Sunday morning, Hadipa's body was found near the Nagavali River close to Tumbiguda. Local residents, after spotting the body, informed the police.

According to preliminary reports, a group of unidentified miscreants travelling on a two-wheeler and in a car allegedly chased the deceased at around 10.30 p.m. on Saturday night. They were also allegedly seen engaging in a heated argument over some issues.

During the confrontation, firing allegedly took place when the victim, Hadipa, tried to flee in fear. It is further alleged that while attempting to save himself, Nikhil entered a house, but the miscreants abducted him and fled towards the Ring Road area. They later reportedly abducted him at gunpoint after reportedly opening blank fire in the Indira Nagar Lane-3 area of Rayagada town. After allegedly killing him, the accused miscreants dumped his body near Tumbiguda and escaped.

“At around 12.50 a.m. past midnight, the deceased's mother lodged a complaint at the Rayagada Police Station regarding his alleged kidnapping. Based on the complaint, a case (184/26) was registered under Section 143 of the BNS by the police. Soon after registering the case, the police launched an investigation into the matter by forming three separate teams. This morning, we received information that the body of the youth was found with gunshot injuries. The accused persons have been identified, and intensive efforts are currently underway to nab them by constituting four separate police teams,” said Swathy S. Kumar, Superintendent of Police, Rayagada.

Meanwhile, Rayagada MLA Kadraka Appala Swamy (Congress) expressed deep concern over the incident, terming it 'highly condemnable' and 'deeply concerning'.

Targeting the state government, he alleged that the people in Rayagada district are losing faith in law and order and the government machinery. He also urged the Chief Minister to take this matter seriously and ensure the immediate arrest of all the culprits involved in the abduction and killing of Hadipa.