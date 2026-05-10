CM Rekha Gupta, Delhi BJP Chief Train Party Workers From New Delhi, Karol Bagh

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 10 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and city BJP President Virendra Sachdeva on Sunday addressed party workers at a training camp, reinforcing principles of nation-building and the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

After the session held under the 'Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Prashikshan Maha Abhiyan–2026', the Chief Minister wrote on X,“Today, I addressed the training sessions for the New Delhi and Karol Bagh districts under the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Training Mahabhibajan-2026.”

Sachdeva said,“Training workshops are an effective medium to strengthen the organisation's ideology, working methodology, and spirit of service.”

New Delhi MP Bansuri Swaraj and District President Virendra Babbar were also present, said a statement.

Chief Minister Gupta said,“This programme provided an opportunity to engage in dialogue with the attending workers on strengthening the BJP's organisational foundation and upcoming goals. For any organisation, both discipline and training are essential. Training is the process that develops ideological clarity and operational efficiency within the worker.”

She said,“The BJP worker is the very pivot that carries the organisation's ideas and the government's people-welfare policies to every individual. When the worker is trained and resolute, the resolve for nation-building is fulfilled.”

She also complimented PM Modi for the party's expansion in the country.“Today, under the leadership of the honourable Prime Minister Shri @narendramodiji, there has been an unprecedented expansion of our ideology to every corner of the country. From Anga, Banga, and Kalinga to Gangotri from the Ganges, the lotus of service and good governance has bloomed everywhere.”

The Chief Minister credited the BJP's expansion to the dedication and unwavering hard work of millions of loyal BJP workers.

Delhi BJP President Sachdeva also highlighted the BJP's working principles and stressed that workers are dedicating themselves to nation-building.

He said,“Training workshops are an effective medium to strengthen the organisation's ideology, working methodology, and spirit of service.”

Earlier, Sachdeva addressed the district-level training workshops organised in Haridwar under the 'Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Prashikshan Maha Abhiyan–2026' for the North East and Naveen Shahdara districts.

The training camps, organised under the coordination of District Presidents U.K. Chaudhary and Master Vinod, were also attended by all regional MLAs, councillors, and Member of Parliament Manoj Tiwari.