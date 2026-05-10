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Shani Jayanti 2026: Avoid These Actions To Stay Spiritually Protected
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) According to the Hindu panchangam, we celebrate Shani Jayanti every year on Vaikasi Amavasai. People believe this is the day Lord Shani, son of Surya, was born. It's super important to avoid making certain mistakes on this day.This year, Shani Jayanti falls on Saturday, May 16. Devotees believe that worshipping Lord Shani, offering oil, and making donations can reduce the negative effects of Shani Dosha, Sade Sati, and Ashtama Shani. However, you must avoid certain actions on this day to prevent angering the deity. Here are five key things you should absolutely not do.In astrology, people consider Lord Shani the god of justice. He represents the poor and those in need. That's why on Shani Jayanti, you must never disrespect a poor person, an elderly individual, a labourer, or anyone who needs help. Doing so can bring on Lord Shani's wrath.Religious beliefs suggest you shouldn't buy anything made of iron on Shani Jayanti. You should also avoid purchasing oil on this day. According to astrology, both iron and oil are directly linked to Lord Shani. So, it's best to steer clear of buying these items on his birthday.If you are someone who consumes non-vegetarian food or alcohol, don't do it on Shani Jayanti, not even by mistake. It is crucial to avoid alcohol, meat, and other 'tamasic' (heavy or impure) foods. On this day, you should only eat 'sattvic' (pure, simple) meals. Failing to do this could increase your troubles in the future.People believe that both the Peepal tree and the Vanni tree are connected to Lord Shani. Worshipping these trees on Shani Jayanti is considered a very good deed. Therefore, cutting them down or even damaging them on this day is highly inauspicious. Make sure you never make this mistake.Lord Shani gives us good or bad results based on our own actions, or 'karma'. So, on Shani Jayanti, you should not lie to anyone, cheat anyone, or lose your temper. For those who do these things, problems will likely continue in their lives.The information in this article is based on astrological beliefs, religious texts, and the panchangam (Hindu calendar). Asianet News has not independently verified these claims. Our goal is only to provide information. Asianet News is not responsible for the accuracy, reliability, or any consequences of this content.
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