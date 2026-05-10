Kolkata Weather Update: Kalbaisakhi Alert Issued Forecast Out For Heavy Rain

Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: The Alipore Weather Office has forecast storms and rain across Bengal for the next few days. A new low-pressure system is likely to form over the Bay of Bengal by Tuesday, which could bring even more intense rain

A trough runs from South Madhya Pradesh to Jharkhand, and a cyclonic circulation sits over Bihar. The Met office says these two systems are pumping huge amounts of moisture from the Bay of Bengal into the state, creating perfect conditions for thunderstorms.The weather office has forecast thunderstorms for all districts in Bengal on Sunday. They have issued a yellow alert for most areas and an orange alert for western districts like Purulia, Bankura, East and West Medinipur, and West Bardhaman, where winds could hit 60 km/h. Other districts, including Kolkata, will see winds of 40-50 km/h.A low-pressure system forming on Tuesday will likely increase the intensity of storms and rain in South Bengal. Districts like West and East Bardhaman, Bankura, and Purulia could face winds of 50-60 km/h. Temperatures won't rise for now due to the cloudy sky, but the heat and humidity will return as the rain subsides from Tuesday to Friday.On Sunday, Malda and the two Dinajpur districts will see scattered storms with winds of 40-50 km/h. The weather will change from Tuesday, with a heavy rain warning for Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Alipurduar, and Jalpaiguri until Thursday. On Wednesday, Jalpaiguri, Coochbehar, and North Dinajpur will also see heavy showers and strong winds.On Thursday, North Bengal districts will continue to experience thunderstorms with 40-50 km/h winds. The Met department predicts heavy rain for Jalpaiguri, Coochbehar, and Alipurduar. The intensity of the storms and rain is expected to decrease from Friday.Kolkata can expect scattered storms on Sunday, mainly in the afternoon. These will come with light to moderate rain and gusty winds of 30-50 km/h. The city's temperature will remain stable for now, with a minimum of 23°C and a maximum around 32°C. Relative humidity will be high, between 55% and 91%.