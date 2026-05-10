Sunil Jakhar Attacks AAP Govt Over 'Misgovernance' After ED Action

Punjab BJP President Sunil Jakhar launched a scathing attack on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government on Sunday, asserting that the era of "misgovernance" in the state is drawing to a close. His remarks came in the wake of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) taking AAP MP Sanjeev Arora into custody regarding a major money laundering investigation.

Speaking with ANI, Jakhar emphasised that the current era is defined by "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas aur Sabka Hisab" (Everyone's support, development, and accountability). He predicted a looming "day of reckoning" for those involved in financial irregularities.

A special court in Gurugram has remanded the AAP MP to seven days of ED custody. The arrest, which took place in Chandigarh on May 9, is linked to alleged fraudulent GST transactions exceeding Rs 100 crore.

Jakhar warned that accountability is inevitable, stating, "Either the ED or the people will ensure it... everyone will be held accountable within six months." Drawing a sharp historical comparison, Jakhar likened the current administration's impact to that of Aurangzeb, suggesting that while Punjabis have historically driven out oppressive rulers, they were "robbed" after being promised a new direction under Arvind Kejriwal. He further said, "Rulers like Aurangzeb came in the past, but Punjabis strongly opposed and drove them away. However, today, the people of Punjab were robbed by saying that they should give a chance to Arvind Kejriwal... It would be good if the ED held them accountable, otherwise the people of Punjab will do it..."

Allegations of Negligence Ahead of Monsoon

While inspecting the canal and drainage systems in the Fazilka district, Jakhar shifted his focus to the immediate threat of the upcoming monsoon season. He alleged that the state government's negligence has left the region vulnerable to flooding. "The government is doing corruption in the name of sanitation. Drains are not being cleaned, and CM Bhagwant Mann is busy playing politics while the water levels rise."

Jakhar alleged that the Central Government previously provided Rs 13,000 crore for drainage cleaning following past floods, yet the state government has failed to provide a transparent account of how those funds were spent. He noted that canal water is the primary lifeblood for both drinking and farming in Fazilka, and the "deplorable" state of the infrastructure puts the local economy at risk. He also alleged misuse of funds, saying, "Last time, when there was a flood in Punjab, the central government gave Rs 13,000 crore for drainage cleaning... Bhagwant Mann cannot account for those Rs 13,000 crore... The water level has increased here..."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)