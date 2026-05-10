Kiren Rijiju Praises Mumbai Photo Exhibition On Bollywood's Evolution

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, May 10 (IANS) Union Minister for Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju on Sunday shared his enriching experience of visiting an exhibition here dedicated to Bollywood heritage.

"During the visit, he also paid tributes to superstar Dharmendra, singer Asha Bhosle, and veteran photographer Raghu Rai at special galleries dedicated to these icons," a statement said.

In a message on social media platform X, Rijiju said, "Visited the exhibition 'Lens & Legacy: Bollywood In Focus' at the National Gallery of Modern Art in Mumbai's Sir Cowasji Jehangir Public Hall. A fascinating journey through the evolution of Indian cinema, capturing its creativity, cultural impact & the powerful stories that have shaped generations."

He praised the exhibition for beautifully reflecting how Bollywood continues to mirror India's diversity, aspirations and emotional connect with people across the world.

"Truly a memorable experience to witness this vibrant celebration of art, storytelling & cinematic heritage," he wrote on X.

Earlier during his Mumbai engagements, Rijiju on Saturday asserted that all citizens in India are equal under the Constitution, regardless of their population size or religious affiliation.

The Union Minister dismissed "fake narratives" suggesting that minorities are unsafe in the country.

He was speaking at the event which was organised by the National Commission for Minorities (NCM) in collaboration with knowledge partners TISS and the Parzor Foundation.

The seminar focused on the Parsi Zoroastrian community, discussing their immense contributions to India's socio-economic fabric despite their small demographic footprint.

Addressing the media on the sidelines of the seminar, titled "Parsis in Modern India: Navigating Cultural and Socio-Economic Pathways", Rijiju emphasised that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas" (Together with all, Development for all) ensures that no community is viewed through the lens of religion or caste.

"There are some political parties in India that repeatedly try to scare Muslims and Christians by saying that they are in danger in this country. In India, everyone is equal. The Constitution has given everyone equal status," he said.

"Whether a population is small or large, we do not look at them based on caste or religion. Some political elements repeatedly try to frighten Muslims and Christians by claiming they are at risk, but this is far from the truth," Union Minister Rijiju noted.