Qatar Museums Invites Public Behind The Scenes Of Its Archaeological Discoveries

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Museums is inviting the public behind the scenes of its archaeological work at the second edition of Orientation Day 2026, taking place on May 14, 2026, at the National Museum of Qatar (NMoQ) Auditorium.

Qatar Museums invites the public, students, researchers, and heritage enthusiasts to attend, engage with specialists, and gain a deeper understanding of the work shaping the preservation of Qatar's past.

Organised by Qatar Museums' Archaeology Department, the event offers a rare opportunity to hear directly from the experts uncovering and preserving Qatar's heritage, with first-hand insights into the latest discoveries, ongoing research, and future projects shaping the country's archaeological landscape.

Commenting on the occasion, Director of Qatar Museums' Archaeology Department, Faisal Abdulla Al Naimi said, "Orientation Day offers an important opportunity to showcase our work to the public and share the depth and diversity of Qatar's archaeological landscape. Through excavation, research, conservation, and outreach, we are working to protect and better understand Qatar's rich heritage while making it more accessible for future generations.”

The programme will cover a wide range of topics, including marine archaeological surveys along the coast of Al Ruwais and the new excavation season of Landscapes of Faith. It will also explore findings from the 2002-2005 excavations at the Freiha Archaeological Site, as well as preventive surveys carried out at Jubaijib ahead of the Dukhan solar power project.

Lectures will highlight key research themes such as the Al Jassasiya rock art and the documentation of the Islamic cemetery at Fahd bin Ali Palace, alongside ongoing work supporting the Al Zubarah UNESCO World Heritage Site. Visitors will also gain insights into the day-to-day responsibilities of archaeology rangers and the processes behind excavation and site management.