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SAMANA Developers Strengthens Dubai Footprint with Launch of a New Sales Gallery in Business Bay
(MENAFN- Samana Group) DUBAI, UAE — May the 8th, 2026) - SAMANA Developers, a leading award-winning real estate developer based in Dubai, ranked as the fifth highest selling off plan in 2025, today announced the inauguration of its brand new multi-functional sales gallery at its headquarters in Bay Square, Business Bay.
Building Trust
This milestone builds on the momentum of a historic 2025, during which the company achieved a 40 percent increase in sales volume and successfully launched 16 new projects. SAMANA Developers has captured a significant 4.4 percent market share in the Dubai real estate sector, securing record-breaking with AED 7.1 billion gross sales last year.
Last month alone, SAMANA Developers handover Samana Santorini and broke ground for 5 new projects.
The launch comes as Dubai real estate transactions surpassed the AED 917 billion mark, with off-plan sales dominating 73 percent of all activity. By establishing this new hub, which is expected to welcome more than 50,000 visitors annually, SAMANA Developers reaffirms its commitment to a rapidly growing global investor base and the 130,000 new investors entering the market who seek developer-backed excellence.
The Immersive "Experience Studio"
As a major player in the sector, SAMANA Developers is moving beyond traditional sales methods to provide tangible proof of reliability. A central feature of the new gallery is the Experience Studio, a dedicated space where the developer showcases the superior technical standards and premium materials that define its construction.
Investors can gain a firsthand look at the advanced technology integrated into every project, including high-grade waterproofing systems and cutting-edge soundproofing solutions designed to ensure lasting peace and durability. The studio also displays the high-end appliances and luxury finishes used across its portfolio, reflecting the company’s recent achievement in fully actualizing its vertical integration strategy through in-house architectural and construction arms.
Mr. Imran Farooq, CEO of SAMANA Developers, stated: "As the Dubai market matures, buyers are looking for more than just a brochure because they demand to see the calibre of construction and the lifestyle they are investing in firsthand. Our new sales gallery in Business Bay is not just an office expansion but is a genuine market intelligence hub. By providing an immersive and data driven environment, we are ensuring that our customers and partners have every tool they need to visualize future communities and make informed decisions in these high growth corridors."
Visualizing Resort-Style Living
The gallery is meticulously designed to mirror the actual Samana experience, allowing investors to step directly into the atmosphere of resort-style living. Visitors can explore signature amenities such as the world-famous private pool balconies, sprawling infinity pools, and lushly landscaped gardens. The facility highlights high-yield residential projects featuring wellness zones, state-of-the-art fitness centres, and serene outdoor leisure spaces.
A Hub for Market Intelligence and Collaboration
Beyond acting as a showroom, the gallery functions as a vibrant community hub for industry professionals. The facility features luxury private closing suites and dedicated spaces for brokers to host clients within an environment reflecting premium hospitality. To foster a deeper understanding of the market, the venue hosts exclusive briefings for industry insiders.
Building Trust
This milestone builds on the momentum of a historic 2025, during which the company achieved a 40 percent increase in sales volume and successfully launched 16 new projects. SAMANA Developers has captured a significant 4.4 percent market share in the Dubai real estate sector, securing record-breaking with AED 7.1 billion gross sales last year.
Last month alone, SAMANA Developers handover Samana Santorini and broke ground for 5 new projects.
The launch comes as Dubai real estate transactions surpassed the AED 917 billion mark, with off-plan sales dominating 73 percent of all activity. By establishing this new hub, which is expected to welcome more than 50,000 visitors annually, SAMANA Developers reaffirms its commitment to a rapidly growing global investor base and the 130,000 new investors entering the market who seek developer-backed excellence.
The Immersive "Experience Studio"
As a major player in the sector, SAMANA Developers is moving beyond traditional sales methods to provide tangible proof of reliability. A central feature of the new gallery is the Experience Studio, a dedicated space where the developer showcases the superior technical standards and premium materials that define its construction.
Investors can gain a firsthand look at the advanced technology integrated into every project, including high-grade waterproofing systems and cutting-edge soundproofing solutions designed to ensure lasting peace and durability. The studio also displays the high-end appliances and luxury finishes used across its portfolio, reflecting the company’s recent achievement in fully actualizing its vertical integration strategy through in-house architectural and construction arms.
Mr. Imran Farooq, CEO of SAMANA Developers, stated: "As the Dubai market matures, buyers are looking for more than just a brochure because they demand to see the calibre of construction and the lifestyle they are investing in firsthand. Our new sales gallery in Business Bay is not just an office expansion but is a genuine market intelligence hub. By providing an immersive and data driven environment, we are ensuring that our customers and partners have every tool they need to visualize future communities and make informed decisions in these high growth corridors."
Visualizing Resort-Style Living
The gallery is meticulously designed to mirror the actual Samana experience, allowing investors to step directly into the atmosphere of resort-style living. Visitors can explore signature amenities such as the world-famous private pool balconies, sprawling infinity pools, and lushly landscaped gardens. The facility highlights high-yield residential projects featuring wellness zones, state-of-the-art fitness centres, and serene outdoor leisure spaces.
A Hub for Market Intelligence and Collaboration
Beyond acting as a showroom, the gallery functions as a vibrant community hub for industry professionals. The facility features luxury private closing suites and dedicated spaces for brokers to host clients within an environment reflecting premium hospitality. To foster a deeper understanding of the market, the venue hosts exclusive briefings for industry insiders.
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