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HUAWEI WATCH FIT 5 Series Makes Fitness Easy with Mini-Workouts
(MENAFN- Ogilvy) UAE, 9 May 2026 - Huawei has announced the HUAWEI WATCH FIT 5 Series, a sleek wearable that blends cutting-edge health and fitness features with a stylish design. It’s the perfect wrist companion for expressing your style, staying active, and monitoring your health around the clock. HUAWEI WATCH FIT 5 Series is available for purchase through online official channels and retail stores across UAE starting from 649 AED.
Vibrant Colour Choices Make a Bold Fashion Statement
The HUAWEI WATCH FIT 5 Series radiates youthful energy with a spectrum of vibrant colors. The HUAWEI WATCH FIT 5 is available in five hues—Silver, Purple, White, Black, and Green—while the HUAWEI WATCH FIT 5 Pro stands out in Orange, White, and Black. The watch bezel features a new oil-filling technique, creating a dynamic, multi-angle luster that elevates the watch's visual hierarchy and aesthetic appeal. The White Pro edition goes a step further, featuring aerospace-grade nanoceramic material for a premium texture and enhanced durability.
The display has also been fully upgraded. The HUAWEI WATCH FIT 5 features a vibrant 1.82-inch screen, while the HUAWEI WATCH FIT 5 Pro elevates the experience with a larger 1.92-inch display framed by ultra-slim 1.8 mm black borders. With a peak brightness of 3,000 nits, the Pro model remains crystal clear even under direct sunlight.
Diverse Workout Experiences
The HUAWEI WATCH FIT 5 Series introduces a new way to stay active with the Mini Workout mode, especially for busy individuals with limited time. No equipment or dedicated space is required. With an interactive panda on the watch face, users can fit in quick, energizing exercises ranging from 30 seconds to several minutes.
For outdoor enthusiasts, the HUAWEI WATCH FIT 5 Series supports more advanced training. It automatically detects cycling and displays real-time virtual power and cadence, helping users better understand their performance. The HUAWEI WATCH FIT 5 Pro goes even further with enhanced support for professional outdoor activities. Trail Run mode offers segment-based navigation, elevation insights, and estimated arrival times, enabling confident navigation across complex terrain. Golfers can access vector maps of over 17,000 courses worldwide, with the green view automatically rotating to match their line of sight for more precise shot planning.
All-Day Health Monitoring for Peace of Mind
The HUAWEI WATCH FIT 5 Series moves beyond passive tracking to proactive health management, with a focus on cardiovascular and women’s health. The Pro edition includes pulse wave-based alerts for atrial fibrillation and premature beats, along with an ECG app, arterial stiffness detection, and a Diabetes Risk Study feature—supporting early awareness and timely intervention. The series also supports women’s health management, using a temperature sensor to track wrist temperature trends and predict menstrual cycles, ovulation, and periods, helping users better understand their bodies.
The HUAWEI WATCH FIT 5 Series delivers up to 10 days of battery life under light use and up to 7 days under typical usage. A quick top-up can power a full week of daily activities or short trips, reducing the need for frequent charging.
Vibrant Colour Choices Make a Bold Fashion Statement
The HUAWEI WATCH FIT 5 Series radiates youthful energy with a spectrum of vibrant colors. The HUAWEI WATCH FIT 5 is available in five hues—Silver, Purple, White, Black, and Green—while the HUAWEI WATCH FIT 5 Pro stands out in Orange, White, and Black. The watch bezel features a new oil-filling technique, creating a dynamic, multi-angle luster that elevates the watch's visual hierarchy and aesthetic appeal. The White Pro edition goes a step further, featuring aerospace-grade nanoceramic material for a premium texture and enhanced durability.
The display has also been fully upgraded. The HUAWEI WATCH FIT 5 features a vibrant 1.82-inch screen, while the HUAWEI WATCH FIT 5 Pro elevates the experience with a larger 1.92-inch display framed by ultra-slim 1.8 mm black borders. With a peak brightness of 3,000 nits, the Pro model remains crystal clear even under direct sunlight.
Diverse Workout Experiences
The HUAWEI WATCH FIT 5 Series introduces a new way to stay active with the Mini Workout mode, especially for busy individuals with limited time. No equipment or dedicated space is required. With an interactive panda on the watch face, users can fit in quick, energizing exercises ranging from 30 seconds to several minutes.
For outdoor enthusiasts, the HUAWEI WATCH FIT 5 Series supports more advanced training. It automatically detects cycling and displays real-time virtual power and cadence, helping users better understand their performance. The HUAWEI WATCH FIT 5 Pro goes even further with enhanced support for professional outdoor activities. Trail Run mode offers segment-based navigation, elevation insights, and estimated arrival times, enabling confident navigation across complex terrain. Golfers can access vector maps of over 17,000 courses worldwide, with the green view automatically rotating to match their line of sight for more precise shot planning.
All-Day Health Monitoring for Peace of Mind
The HUAWEI WATCH FIT 5 Series moves beyond passive tracking to proactive health management, with a focus on cardiovascular and women’s health. The Pro edition includes pulse wave-based alerts for atrial fibrillation and premature beats, along with an ECG app, arterial stiffness detection, and a Diabetes Risk Study feature—supporting early awareness and timely intervention. The series also supports women’s health management, using a temperature sensor to track wrist temperature trends and predict menstrual cycles, ovulation, and periods, helping users better understand their bodies.
The HUAWEI WATCH FIT 5 Series delivers up to 10 days of battery life under light use and up to 7 days under typical usage. A quick top-up can power a full week of daily activities or short trips, reducing the need for frequent charging.
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