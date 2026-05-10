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Aspire Zone Foundation Celebrates the Golden Jubilee of Khalifa International Stadium
(MENAFN- Aspire Zone Foundation) 8 May 2026 – Doha, Qatar:
Aspire Zone Foundation is celebrating the 50th anniversary of Khalifa International Stadium, one of Qatar’s most iconic sporting landmarks and a symbol of the nation’s growing sports journey. Over the decades, the stadium has played a pivotal role in the development of national sports and served as a premier venue for major regional and international events.
Since its inauguration in 1976, the stadium has contributed significantly to strengthening Qatar’s position as a global sports destination. Its pitch and stands have witnessed countless historic moments that reflected the evolution of the country’s sports infrastructure and reinforced its international presence.
The stadium was named after the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad Al Thani (may he rest in peace) and was officially inaugurated during the hosting of the 4th Arabian Gulf Cup in 1976. Since then, the stadium has embodied an ambitious vision, undergoing several phases of development and modernization — from a modest-capacity venue to a world-class sporting facility that welcomed more than 45,000 fans during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™.
Over the past five decades, Khalifa International Stadium has hosted an exceptional lineup of regional and international events that cemented its status as one of the world’s leading sports landmarks. Among its most memorable milestones was Qatar’s first Gulf Cup title in 1992, in addition to hosting the Doha 2006 Asian Games, where the stadium played a key role in shaping the country’s sporting identity. The comprehensive redevelopment project between 2014 and 2017 also marked a major turning point, as the stadium became the first FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ venue to be completed.
A Legacy of Major Events:
•1976: Official inauguration and hosting the opening match of the 4th Arabian Gulf Cup.
•1992: Hosting the 11th Arabian Gulf Cup, where Qatar won the title for the first time.
•1998: Hosting the Arab Cup.
•2006: Hosting the Doha 2006 Asian Games.
•2011: Hosting the AFC Asian Cup.
•2011: Hosting the Arab Games.
•2014–2017: Redevelopment works to become the first FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ stadium to be completed.
•2019: Hosting the World Athletics Championships for the first time in the Middle East.
•2019: Hosting the Doha Diamond League.
•2021: Hosting the FIFA Arab Cup Final.
•2022: Hosting eight matches during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™.
•2023: Hosting the AFC Asian Cup.
•2025: Hosting the FIFA Arab Cup 2025 and the FIFA U-17 World Cup.
Commenting on this historic occasion, Mr. Abdullah Nasser Al Naemi, Acting CEO of Aspire Zone Foundation, said:
“For five decades, Khalifa International Stadium has been more than just a sporting venue; it has been a gathering place for the community, a platform for local talent, and a symbol of national pride. It has reflected Qatar’s journey and ambition to unite people through sport. As we celebrate this historic milestone, we look forward to continuing our commitment to preserving this iconic venue and its rich legacy, while further strengthening its position as a global hub that inspires athletes and brings the world together under one roof.”
As Khalifa International Stadium celebrates its golden jubilee, it remains a witness to the glories of the past and a beacon for the future, ready to host the next generation of sporting events that will continue shaping history in the State of Qatar.
Aspire Zone Foundation is celebrating the 50th anniversary of Khalifa International Stadium, one of Qatar’s most iconic sporting landmarks and a symbol of the nation’s growing sports journey. Over the decades, the stadium has played a pivotal role in the development of national sports and served as a premier venue for major regional and international events.
Since its inauguration in 1976, the stadium has contributed significantly to strengthening Qatar’s position as a global sports destination. Its pitch and stands have witnessed countless historic moments that reflected the evolution of the country’s sports infrastructure and reinforced its international presence.
The stadium was named after the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad Al Thani (may he rest in peace) and was officially inaugurated during the hosting of the 4th Arabian Gulf Cup in 1976. Since then, the stadium has embodied an ambitious vision, undergoing several phases of development and modernization — from a modest-capacity venue to a world-class sporting facility that welcomed more than 45,000 fans during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™.
Over the past five decades, Khalifa International Stadium has hosted an exceptional lineup of regional and international events that cemented its status as one of the world’s leading sports landmarks. Among its most memorable milestones was Qatar’s first Gulf Cup title in 1992, in addition to hosting the Doha 2006 Asian Games, where the stadium played a key role in shaping the country’s sporting identity. The comprehensive redevelopment project between 2014 and 2017 also marked a major turning point, as the stadium became the first FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ venue to be completed.
A Legacy of Major Events:
•1976: Official inauguration and hosting the opening match of the 4th Arabian Gulf Cup.
•1992: Hosting the 11th Arabian Gulf Cup, where Qatar won the title for the first time.
•1998: Hosting the Arab Cup.
•2006: Hosting the Doha 2006 Asian Games.
•2011: Hosting the AFC Asian Cup.
•2011: Hosting the Arab Games.
•2014–2017: Redevelopment works to become the first FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ stadium to be completed.
•2019: Hosting the World Athletics Championships for the first time in the Middle East.
•2019: Hosting the Doha Diamond League.
•2021: Hosting the FIFA Arab Cup Final.
•2022: Hosting eight matches during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™.
•2023: Hosting the AFC Asian Cup.
•2025: Hosting the FIFA Arab Cup 2025 and the FIFA U-17 World Cup.
Commenting on this historic occasion, Mr. Abdullah Nasser Al Naemi, Acting CEO of Aspire Zone Foundation, said:
“For five decades, Khalifa International Stadium has been more than just a sporting venue; it has been a gathering place for the community, a platform for local talent, and a symbol of national pride. It has reflected Qatar’s journey and ambition to unite people through sport. As we celebrate this historic milestone, we look forward to continuing our commitment to preserving this iconic venue and its rich legacy, while further strengthening its position as a global hub that inspires athletes and brings the world together under one roof.”
As Khalifa International Stadium celebrates its golden jubilee, it remains a witness to the glories of the past and a beacon for the future, ready to host the next generation of sporting events that will continue shaping history in the State of Qatar.
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