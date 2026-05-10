Vijay Appoints Key Personnel In TN Chief Minister's Office After Taking Charge

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, May 10 (IANS) Hours after assuming office as the 13th Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) President C. Joseph Vijay on Sunday initiated key administrative appointments in the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), naming senior IAS officers P. Senthil Kumar and G. Lakshmi Priya as his principal aides.

Senthil Kumar, who previously served as Secretary of the Health Department, has been appointed as the Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister, also designated as Special Secretary–1 in the Chief Minister's Office.

Senior IAS officer Lakshmi Priya, who was serving as Secretary of the Adi Dravidar Welfare Department, has been appointed as Special Secretary–2 to the Chief Minister.

Sources said the appointment of a third Special Secretary is expected in the coming days.

Traditionally, Tamil Nadu Chief Ministers are assisted by three Special Secretaries along with a Joint Secretary in the CMO, with specific departmental responsibilities allocated among them.

The appointments come shortly after Vijay formally took charge at the Tamil Nadu Secretariat following his swearing-in ceremony at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium here earlier in the day.

After arriving at the Secretariat, Vijay was accorded a ceremonial guard of honour by the police. He later proceeded to the Chief Minister's chamber, where senior officials welcomed him and briefed him on administrative formalities.

Officials present at the Secretariat said Vijay appeared visibly emotional and pleasantly surprised before occupying the Chief Minister's chair for the first time. Senior minister K.A. Sengottaiyan was seen encouraging him to take his seat, following which Vijay smiled shyly before formally assuming office.

Assembly Secretary Srinivasan congratulated the new Chief Minister, while senior IAS and IPS officers met him personally and extended their greetings. Several officials also introduced themselves to the newly elected Chief Minister during the interaction at the Secretariat.

The new appointments are also being viewed as part of the administrative transition from the previous DMK government led by M.K. Stalin. During Stalin's tenure, senior IAS officers Udayachandran, Shanmugam, and Anu George had served as Special Secretaries in the Chief Minister's Office, with later changes including the appointment of Umanath after Udayachandran's transfer to the Finance Department in 2024.

Celebrations continued across Tamil Nadu as Vijay officially began his tenure as Chief Minister.