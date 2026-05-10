Azerbaijan, Armenia Continue Border Delimitation And Demarcation Work, FM Says

MENAFN - AzerNews) Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has stated that the process of delimitation and demarcation between Azerbaijan and Armenia is a large-scale and technically complex undertaking that cannot be completed in a short period of time.

Speaking to journalists during a visit to the Alley of Honor marking the 103rd anniversary of the birth of National Leader Heydar Aliyev, Bayramov emphasized that work on the border process is ongoing and involves numerous technical details.

"Delimitation and demarcation are very large processes. There are many technical issues involved. This is not something that happens quickly," the minister said.

Bayramov recalled that on April 29, an Azerbaijani delegation led by Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev visited Armenia, where the next meeting of the bilateral commissions took place.

According to the minister, three regulatory documents were agreed upon during the meeting, establishing the framework and structure for future work related to border delimitation and demarcation.

Bayramov also commented on the political situation in Armenia, noting that Azerbaijan is closely monitoring developments ahead of the parliamentary elections scheduled for June 7.

"Armenia is on the threshold of a major political process. Parliamentary elections will be held on June 7, and these elections are extremely important for Armenia," he noted.

The Azerbaijani foreign minister said that intense political competition is underway in Armenia and that various political forces are using different tools during the election campaign.

"Unfortunately, there are individuals within Armenia's political circles who hold revanchist views against Azerbaijan. They are openly demonstrating this during the pre-election process as well. We understand that this cannot lead to positive outcomes for Armenia," he added.