Kenneth Nsah Mala

Expert in Environmental Humanities, Sustainability Science, Foresight and Futures Studies, University of Cologne

MENAFN - The Conversation)Profile Articles

Nsah Mala (born Kenneth Toah Nsah) is a multiple award-winning expert in Environmental Humanities, Creative Writing and Storytelling, Planetary Wellbeing, Sustainability Science, Anticipatory and Long-Term Governance, Strategic Foresight and Futures Studies. He is also a poet, writer, children's author, consultant and journalist. He holds a PhD in Arts, Literature and Cultural Studies, with a specialisation in Comparative Literature, Environmental Humanities, and Futures Studies, from Aarhus University (Denmark).

Nsah Mala obtained the Erasmus Mundus Master Crossways in Cultural Narratives from Université de Perpignan Via Domitia (France), University of St Andrews (UK), and Universidad de Santiago de Compostela (Spain). He obtained a Bachelor of Arts in Bilingual Studies (English and French) from the University of Yaoundé 1 and a Bachelor of Education in Bilingual Letters (English and French Education) from École Normale Supérieure (ENS) de Yaoundé, both in Cameroon. In 2023, he obtained the French Qualification aux fonctions de Maître de Conférences (MCF) from the Conseil National des Universités in section 11 - English Studies.

His doctoral thesis "Can Literature Save the Congo Basin? Postcolonial Ecocriticism and Environmental Literary Activism" won the Prix de thèses francophones en Prospective 2022 (Prize for Francophone Theses in Foresight and Futures Studies) from la Fondation 2100 (France) and l'Agence Universitaire de la Francophonie (AUF). In 2023 he was selected as a 2023 Next Generation Foresight Practitioner (NGFP) Fellow (Judges' Choice) at the School of International Futures (SOIF) in the UK. His participatory foresight project, #CongoBasinFutures, won the inaugural Dubai Foresight Awards in the Category of Foresight for the Planet in 2025. In the same year, 2025, he was Judge for the Africa Region in the Commonwealth Short Story Prize. He has also won literary prizes from Cameroon and France. And he is widely published in the form of academic research, creative writing, and journalism, and policy.

He has worked and/or consulted for numerous organisations, including the Ministry of Secondary Education in Cameroon, Aarhus University (Denmark), Radboud University (Netherlands), University of Lille (France), University of Cologne (Germany), European University for Wellbeing (EUniWell), UNESCO-MOST BRIDGES Coalition, Brookings Institution (USA), Mongabay News (USA), Future Earth CNRS (France), Public Policy in Africa Initiative (PPiAI), and Commonwealth Foundation, among others. He is affiliated with the University of Cologne, University of Lille, University of Nottingham, School of International Futures (SOIF), and Nkafu Policy Institute.



2022–present Freelance Copyeditor in French, Mongabay News

2024–present BRIDGES Hub Coordinator and Postdoctoral Researcher, University of Cologne

2023–2024 Attaché temporaire d'enseignement et de recherche (ATER) - Teaching and Research Fellow, Université de Lille

2022–2022 Postdoctoral Research Fellow - Epistemic Justice, Radboud University 2018–2021 PhD Research Fellow - Comparative Literature and Environmental Humanities, Aarhus University



2022 Aarhus University, PhD in Comparative Literature and Environmental Humanities

2022 SOAS University of London, Global Diplomacy – Diplomacy in the Modern World

2020 United Nations Staff System College, The Paris Agreement on Climate as a Development Agenda

2018 Université de Perpignan Via Domitia, Master Arts, Lettres et Civilisations - Études Anglophones

2018 University of St Andrews, MLitt Erasmus Crossways in Cultural Narratives

2018 Universidad de Santiago de Compostela, Erasmus Master Crossways in Cultural Narratives

2015 University of Oregon, Building Teaching Skills through the Interactive Web

2012 École Normale Supérieure de Yaoundé, B.Ed. in Bilingual Letters (English & French) 2012 University of Yaoundé 1, BA Bilingual Studies (English & French)

ExperienceEducationHonours

Prix de thèses francophones en Prospective 2022 - Fondation 2100 et Agence Universitaire de la Francophonie