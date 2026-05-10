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Man City Vs Brentford Highlights Haaland Returns, Doku Destroys & Arsenal Feel The Heat


2026-05-10 04:30:47
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Manchester City delivered a ruthless statement in the Premier League title race with a dominant 3-0 win over Brentford at the Etihad. Jeremy Doku dazzled, Erling Haaland finally ended his drought and Omar Marmoush added the finishing touch as Pep Guardiola's men closed the gap on Arsenal to just two points. In the video: 0:00 – Kickoff & Manchester City Dominance Begins 1:00 – Jeremy Doku Stunning Goal & Brilliant Play 2:20 – Haaland Returns & Marmoush Seals 3-0 Victory

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