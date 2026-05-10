BJP Defends Nishant Kumar, Slams RJD's 'Dynastic Politics' In Bihar

BJP Slams RJD Over 'Dynastic Politics'

Bihar BJP President Sanjay Saraogi on Sunday hit out at Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav over his remarks targeting Bihar Health Minister Nishant Kumar, accusing the RJD of promoting dynastic politics while defending Nishant Kumar's appointment in the NDA government.

Speaking to ANI, Saraogi said, "Tejashwi Yadav speaks without thought. When his father, Lalu Prasad Yadav, went to jail, Rabri Devi, who could not even write her name, was made Chief Minister."

"His brothers-in-law ran the government, and when it came to appointing a Deputy CM, Tejashwi was chosen, who is a 9th standard fail and a failed cricketer. Later, Tej Pratap Yadav was made Health Minister, and Misa Bharti was given a parliamentary ticket," Saraogi alleged.

Defending Nitish Kumar's son, the BJP leader added, "Nitish Kumar's son, Nishant, is an educated engineer building his path forward."

New Health Minister Vows Transparency

The political exchange comes after Nishant Kumar assumed charge as Bihar's new Health Minister in Patna following the formation of the NDA government in the state.

Speaking to reporters after taking charge, Nishant Kumar pledged to bring transparency and accountability to the Health Department. "Today is my first day. I have come to join the office. I discussed with the officials, and I emphasised maintaining transparency, honesty and integrity within the health department. Corruption will not be tolerated," Nishant Kumar had said.

He also stressed the need to improve healthcare delivery and strengthen public health infrastructure across Bihar.

Tejashwi's Remarks Trigger Row

Earlier, Tejashwi Yadav had mocked the functioning of the department, saying decision-making within the Health Ministry would remain confined to "three to four people in the JDU". His remarks triggered sharp reactions from NDA leaders, who accused the RJD of hypocrisy on issues of governance and nepotism.

NDA Cabinet Expansion in Bihar

Nishant Kumar's induction into the cabinet came as part of a major expansion of the Bihar Council of Ministers after the NDA secured a decisive mandate in the Assembly elections. A total of 32 ministers were inducted during a grand ceremony at Gandhi Maidan in Patna, with representation from BJP, JD(U), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) and Rashtriya Lok Morcha. (ANI)

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