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Rare Tropical Bird Spotted in Atlantic for Only Fifth Time
(MENAFN) A rare observation of a red-tailed tropicbird on Saint Helena has set a new record as the northernmost confirmed sighting of the species and only the fifth documented case in the Atlantic, according to reports citing a group of birdwatchers and wildlife experts.
The observation was made by a team that included Turkish wildlife specialists Emin Yogurtcuoglu and Cagan Sekercioglu. Researchers noted that the finding is especially unusual because red-tailed tropicbirds are typically associated with tropical breeding sites in the Pacific and Indian Oceans, with no prior verified presence in this part of the Atlantic.
The timing of the discovery aligns with World Migratory Bird Day, which is observed twice a year to raise awareness about migratory species, their habitats, and environmental threats along migration routes. The first observance this year falls on May 9, while the second is scheduled for October 10.
Experts and birdwatchers involved in such fieldwork emphasize that documenting rare or unexpected sightings helps scientists better understand migration behavior and long-term ecological changes. These records can also provide important insights into shifting movement patterns that may be influenced by environmental factors such as climate change.
Researchers often travel long distances and spend extended periods in remote locations to observe and record species that have not previously been documented in specific regions, contributing to broader studies of biodiversity and ecosystem dynamics.
The observation was made by a team that included Turkish wildlife specialists Emin Yogurtcuoglu and Cagan Sekercioglu. Researchers noted that the finding is especially unusual because red-tailed tropicbirds are typically associated with tropical breeding sites in the Pacific and Indian Oceans, with no prior verified presence in this part of the Atlantic.
The timing of the discovery aligns with World Migratory Bird Day, which is observed twice a year to raise awareness about migratory species, their habitats, and environmental threats along migration routes. The first observance this year falls on May 9, while the second is scheduled for October 10.
Experts and birdwatchers involved in such fieldwork emphasize that documenting rare or unexpected sightings helps scientists better understand migration behavior and long-term ecological changes. These records can also provide important insights into shifting movement patterns that may be influenced by environmental factors such as climate change.
Researchers often travel long distances and spend extended periods in remote locations to observe and record species that have not previously been documented in specific regions, contributing to broader studies of biodiversity and ecosystem dynamics.
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