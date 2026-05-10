MENAFN - Market Press Release) GoodWorkLabs Ranked Top 5 by Deloitte & Top 3 by Financial Times for Innovation May 8, 2026 6:03 am - GoodWorkLabs has been ranked Top 3 by the Financial Times and Top 5 in Asia-Pacific by Deloitte for technology innovation, recognising its global engineering impact, billion-user deployments, and work with 32 of India's top 100 unicorn startups.

BENGALURU, India, May 2026 - GoodWorkLabs, a technology engineering company headquartered in Bengaluru, has been ranked #3 among technology companies in Asia-Pacific by the Financial Times and placed within the Top 5 in Deloitte's technology company assessment, marking the first time the firm has received simultaneous recognition from both institutions. The rankings, published in 2025 and covering companies evaluated on criteria including revenue growth, engineering delivery, and sustained innovation, affirm GoodWorkLabs' standing as one of India's most recognised software engineering organisations.

RECOGNITION & RANKINGS

The Financial Times ranking evaluates technology companies across the Asia-Pacific region on measurable indicators including compound annual revenue growth, workforce expansion, and demonstrated impact on client operations. GoodWorkLabs' #3 position reflects performance assessed across multiple fiscal years, covering a period during which the company expanded its delivery capabilities, added international offices, and deepened its sectoral expertise across healthcare, automotive, and government technology.

The Deloitte recognition, which places GoodWorkLabs within the Top 5, evaluates sustained business performance and technology delivery quality. Deloitte's assessment criteria include operational consistency, client retention, and the ability to scale delivery without compromising engineering standards - metrics on which GoodWorkLabs has performed consistently across its more than ten years of operation.

“Being ranked by the Financial Times and Deloitte in the same year is not something we take lightly. These are institutions that evaluate facts, not claims. For us, this recognition is a reflection of the engineering discipline our teams bring to every engagement from the startups we help scale to the enterprises we help transform. India has always had the talent to compete at the highest level of global technology delivery, and these rankings are a confirmation of that.”

- Spokesperson, GoodWorkLabs

COMPANY BACKGROUND & PORTFOLIO

Founded in Bengaluru, GoodWorkLabs has grown from a product engineering studio into a full-spectrum technology services organisation with offices in Fremont (California), Dubai (UAE), and Reading (UK). The company employs engineers, data scientists, UX designers, and delivery specialists who collectively serve clients across more than twelve industries.

The company's client portfolio includes 32 of India's top 100 unicorn startups, as well as multinational enterprises including Flipkart, Decathlon, ZEE5, Medtronic, Mahindra, and EkStep Foundation. Software built by GoodWorkLabs teams is used by over one billion people globally, spanning consumer applications, enterprise platforms, government services, and medical technology.

Core service areas include custom software engineering, artificial intelligence and machine learning advisory, mobile application development (iOS and Android), cloud infrastructure consulting, DevOps transformation, robotic process automation, digital experience design, and Global Capability Center (GCC) setup and managed operations.

INDUSTRY CONTEXT

India's technology sector has seen accelerated international recognition over the past five years, with Bengaluru in particular establishing itself as a global centre for software engineering talent, AI research, and startup formation. GoodWorkLabs' dual recognition comes at a time when multinational corporations are actively expanding their India-based Global Capability Centres, and when demand for high-quality, offshore-ready engineering teams is at a decade-long high.

The Financial Times and Deloitte rankings serve as independent, third-party validations in a market where technology service providers are numerous and brand differentiation is difficult to assess without external benchmarks. For enterprise clients evaluating technology partners, inclusion in either list represents a meaningful signal of operational reliability and delivery track record.



ABOUT GOODWORKLABS

GoodWorkLabs is a global technology engineering company headquartered in Bengaluru, India, with offices in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and the United Kingdom. The company builds custom software, AI and ML solutions, mobile applications, and enterprise platforms for clients ranging from early-stage startups to Fortune 500 enterprises. Trusted by 32 of India's top 100 unicorns and powering products used by over one billion people, GoodWorkLabs has been ranked #3 by the Financial Times and within the Top 5 by Deloitte for technology innovation. For more information, visit

