Ominvest Internal Audit Department Recognised At Internal Audit Best Practice Awards 2026

MENAFN - Mid-East Info)– The Internal Audit Department of Oman International Development and Investment Company (Ominvest) has been honoured at the Internal Audit Best Practice Awards 2026, an event held under the patronage of HE Zahra Mohamed-Redha Al-Lawati, Deputy Chairman of the State Financial and Administrative Audit Authority for the Audit of Authorities, Investments and Companies. The accolade was presented by the Institute of Internal Auditors Oman Chapter in collaboration with the Financial Services Authority Oman. This recognition underscores the department's commitment to excellence, innovation, and value-driven assurance practices.

The awards are designed to benchmark and celebrate leading internal audit functions across the Sultanate, with submissions rigorously assessed by an independent international panel of experts from Dubai, Mumbai, and Oman. The evaluation framework spanned seven critical criteria: governance, digital transformation, staff development, adherence to best practices, organisational impact, advocacy, and Omanisation.

Ominvest's Internal Audit Department demonstrated strong performance across all criteria, reflecting a mature and forward-looking function that integrates global standards with local relevance. The department's emphasis on leveraging technology, strengthening governance frameworks, and developing national talent has positioned it as a strategic partner in driving organisational resilience and sustainable growth.

This milestone reinforces Ominvest's broader commitment to embedding robust governance structures and fostering a culture of accountability and transparency across its operations. By aligning with international best practices while investing in local talent development, the Group continues to strengthen its position as a responsible and forward-thinking investment institution.

As the internal audit landscape continues to evolve, Ominvest remains committed to staying ahead of the curve – leveraging advanced analytics, upskilling its workforce, and enhancing stakeholder engagement to deliver impactful, future-ready assurance solutions.