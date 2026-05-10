QFA President Congratulates Al Gharafa

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Following Al Gharafa's victory in the 54th Amir Cup final, President of the Qatar Football Association (QFA) Jassim bin Rashid Al-Buenain extended his congratulations to the club.

“I congratulate Al Gharafa on winning the Amir Cup,” said Al-Buenain.

The final, played under the gracious patronage of Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, saw Al Gharafa defeat Al Sadd at Khalifa International Stadium.

Beyond the result, the QFA President was keen to highlight the collective effort behind the event.

“I truly appreciate the work of all our partners in making this final-our most precious trophy-a success,” he stated.

“It caps off a successful and truly special season for Qatari football.”

The QFA President also praised the technical and organisational standards on display, noting that the final coincided with a landmark anniversary.

“This was a fitting celebration as Khalifa International Stadium marks 50 years since its opening, I extend my appreciation to every government, sports, security, and media entity that collaborated with the QFA to deliver a memorable experience for the fans in attendance.”