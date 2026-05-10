Indian Cultural Centre Holds Event Celebrating Arts And Culture

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Indian Cultural Centre presented Nrityanjali - 'Wednesday Fiesta' Celebration of Indian Arts and Culture on Wednesday, at ICC Ashoka Hall. The event featured an array of vibrant dance performances reflecting the rich cultural heritage and diverse artistic traditions of India, presented by various community organisations.

ICC Head of In-house Activities Venkappa Bhagavatula welcomed the guests. ICC President A.P. Manikantan delivered the presidential address.

On this occasion, Sumesh Kumar and Mr. Sreejiv C K, Presidents of ICC-affiliated organisations Onattukara Pravasi Association and Payyanur Souhruda Vedi Qatar respectively, were honoured for their significant contributions to the community.

The evening concluded with a vote of thanks by ICC Head of HR, Admin & Consular, Rakesh Wagh. The event was graced by ICC Advisory Council Chairman P N Babu Rajan, IBPC Vice President Abdul Sathar, ICC Vice President Shantanu Deshpande, ICC General Secretary Abraham K. Joseph, presidents of associated organisations, and senior community members. The event was seamlessly hosted by Pooja.