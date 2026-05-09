Delhi Police Arrest Two Wanted Criminals After Gunfight Near Zakir Husain College

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 10 (IANS) Two alleged notorious criminals were arrested after an encounter with the Delhi Police near Zakir Husain College on Jawaharlal Nehru Marg in the national capital, officials said on Sunday.

The operation was carried out by the Special Staff team of the Central District of Delhi Police, which apprehended the two accused, identified as Sahil and Avinash, following an exchange of fire late on Saturday night.

Both sustained bullet injuries to their legs during the encounter and were later admitted to a hospital for treatment.

According to police officials, Sahil and Avinash had been on the Delhi Police's list of most-wanted criminals for the past several days. The duo was allegedly involved in a recent firing incident in Delhi's Karol Bagh area, where shots were fired in broad daylight, prompting an extensive manhunt by the Special Staff teams across the city.

Police said that late on Saturday night, the Special Staff received specific intelligence inputs suggesting that the two accused involved in the Karol Bagh firing case were likely to visit the area around Zakir Husain College, either to meet someone or to commit another crime, allegedly.

Acting on the information, police personnel laid a trap in the area and intensified surveillance around the college premises and adjoining roads.

Officials said that when the police team attempted to stop the suspects, the accused allegedly tried to escape and opened fire at the police personnel.

According to police sources, nearly 10 rounds were fired during the encounter.

The police team retaliated in self-defence and fired at the accused, injuring both Sahil and Avinash in their legs before overpowering and arresting them on the spot.

Police officials stated that both accused were immediately shifted to a nearby hospital after the encounter for medical treatment and are currently under police supervision.

Investigators also recovered illegal firearms and live cartridges from the spot, which are believed to have been used by the accused during the exchange of fire with the police team.

The Delhi Police has now launched further investigations to ascertain the criminal backgrounds of the two accused, including their alleged links with other gangs and criminal networks operating in the city.

Officials are also probing the motive behind the recent firing incident in Karol Bagh and examining whether the accused were planning another attack or criminal operation in the central Delhi area before being intercepted by the police.