Egypt-France Trade Exchange Edges Up To $2.96Bn In 2025: CAPMAS

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) The value of trade exchange between Egypt and France increased to $2.96bn in 2025, up from $2.94bn in 2024, reflecting annual growth of 1%, according to the Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics (CAPMAS).

The figures were released in a statement issued by CAPMAS on the occasion of Egypt's President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi's meeting with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron on Monday. The visit included discussions on strengthening bilateral relations and participation in the inauguration ceremony of the new headquarters of Senghor University.

According to the agency, Egyptian exports to France rose to $1.14bn in 2025, compared with $1.09bn in 2024, marking an increase of 4.6%. Meanwhile, Egyptian imports from France declined by 1.6% to $1.82bn, down from $1.85bn a year earlier.

CAPMAS said Egypt's key exports to France during 2025 included fertilisers valued at $313m, electrical machinery and equipment at $260m, vegetables and fruit at $88.4m, organic and inorganic chemical products at $81.4m, and ready-made garments at $70m.

On the import side, Egypt's main purchases from France included pharmaceutical products worth $290m, electrical machinery and equipment worth $260m, vehicles, tractors, bicycles and related parts valued at $207m, grains worth $152m, and dairy products, eggs, and honey amounting to $71.4m.

The agency also highlighted strong growth in bilateral investment flows. French investments in Egypt climbed to approximately $767.1m during FY2024/25, compared with $483.8m in FY2023/24, representing an increase of 58.6%.

At the same time, Egyptian investments in France rose to $398.1m during FY2024/25, up from $238.3m in the previous fiscal year, recording growth of 67.1%.

CAPMAS further noted that remittances from Egyptians working in France increased to $99.7m during FY2024/25, compared with $71.1m in FY2023/24, reflecting growth of 40.2%.

Meanwhile, remittances from French nationals working in Egypt rose to $17.7m, up from $14.1m in the previous fiscal year, an increase of 25.5%.