Tech, Speed And Squeeze: CEP Market In Transition

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Qatar's courier, express and parcel (CEP) market is being reshaped from a traditional domestic delivery business into a technology-driven supply chain ecosystem - even as Middle East disruptions and the price-locked nature of e-commerce squeeze margins from both ends. Changing consumer expectations, the e-commerce boom, the rollout of digital addressing in place of PO Boxes, and accelerated infrastructure build-out are the four pillars driving this shift in a country that sits within an eight-hour flight of 70% of the world's population.

The market, slated to further evolve towards a hyper-fast, tech-enabled delivery ecosystem, is seeing greater integration of CEP providers and third-party logistics firms, as the sector becomes sophisticated with growth visible in temperature-controlled logistics like the pharma and food sectors.

Qatar has promising potential for expansion of cold-chain logistics for vaccines, biologics and perishable goods, and CEP providers that invest in specialised infrastructure and compliance capabilities can capture premium margins in these niche areas.

Drone delivery, autonomous vehicles and digitised supply chains are going to be the future of this vital high-volume low-margin sector, where international shipments are expected to outpace domestic expansion.

According to Mordor Intelligence, Qatar's CEP market size is expected to grow from $145.28mn in 2025 to $154.98mn in 2026 and is forecast to reach $213.62mn by 2031, at 6.68% compound annual growth rate over 2026-31.

Macro drivers are Qatar National Vision 2030's diversification agenda, the surge in online retail, and the strategic location of Doha's logistics zones.

Artificial Intelligence (AI), data analytics and green logistics are gaining importance in the sector, where express and parcel delivery constitutes the bulk.

The market, whose margins are on the squeeze especially in view of the present disruptions, has become increasingly business-to-consumer (B2C)-driven (58% in 2025), not just traditional B2B logistics.

"CEP contracts (especially e-commerce) are often price-locked or highly competitive, limiting cost pass-through," an industry source said, implying margin erosion, especially for the domestic delivery, which accounted for about 64% of the market share.

According to StateGlobe, as much as 68% of e-commerce orders are delivered within the same day, with average turnaround of three hours for e-commerce deliveries, boosting customer satisfaction.

Highlighting that the main driver is the increasing smartphone penetration and improved logistics infrastructure enabling faster delivery services, it said rapid adoption of technology and increased internet penetration have made online shopping a convenient choice for Qatar's residents.

Investments in Hamad Port, air cargo facilities and road networks have enhanced efficiency and reduced transit times, it said, projecting Qatar's online retail market to reach $5.2bn this year.

Strong fundamentals and trade connectivity help the market achieve steady medium-term growth, although the Iran conflict has slowed the pace of CEP sector growth given its GDP elasticity.

Qatar's strategic investments in logistics infrastructure - such as Hamad Port and Hamad International Airport - are strengthening its role as a regional hub linking Asia, Europe and Africa. This is boosting both international courier flows and transit shipments.

Qatar Airways Cargo's partnership with Cainiao links Doha to China's fulfilment labs; and Ras Bufontas Free Zone's cross-docking platforms let integrators recast Doha as a trans-shipment node for the GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) and African markets.

Smart warehouse technologies are being adopted to handle increasing shipment volumes efficiently, improving speed and reducing operational costs for Qatar, which has seen improved re-exports volumes.

Gulf Warehousing Company became the first logistics entity in Qatar to implement vision-picking technology, leading the way toward a more efficient, accurate and safe future for logistics.

Qatar's logistics sector underwent transformation with WareOne, the country's "first Airbnb for warehouses", introducing a 'pay as you use' concept, cutting storage costs by as much as 30%, especially for small businesses.

The present disruptions caused by the Iran conflict have led to an increased cost-per-parcel, while heightened competition and the price-elastic nature of e-commerce have put pressure on pricing.

The combined force translates as a squeeze in margins in the sector, which already faces complex customs, duties and compliance requirements, thus increasing handling cost and delays, as well as rerouting and longer transit chains, raising cost per shipment.

As per the inferred data, the sector's margin is typically less than 10% of earnings before interest and taxes in stable periods.

Economic growth, digital consumption and trade integration combine to create a market where every unit of GDP growth generates multiple units of logistics demand, but the future of Qatar's CEP market depends on innovation, sustainability and the ability of providers to meet the rising expectations for speed, reliability and transparency.

Middle East CEP supply chain