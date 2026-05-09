Emirates Bonus Underscores Record Aviation Gains Arabian Post

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Dubai's Emirates Group is preparing to reward eligible employees with a 20-week salary bonus after delivering its strongest financial performance, reinforcing the carrier's position as one of the most profitable aviation businesses worldwide.

The payout follows a 2025–26 fiscal year in which the Group posted profit before tax of Dh24.4 billion for the year ended March 31, 2026, a 7 per cent rise from the previous year. Revenue climbed 3 per cent to Dh150.5 billion, while cash assets rose 12 per cent to Dh59.6 billion. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation reached Dh41.1 billion, underscoring the strength of the Group's operating base despite disruption during the final month of the reporting period.

The 20-week bonus is expected to be paid to eligible employees as part of the company's profit-sharing practice. It is lower than the 22-week bonus awarded after the 2024–25 results, but still represents one of the most generous employee payouts in the global aviation sector. The decision also signals confidence in the Group's balance sheet at a time when airlines worldwide are navigating volatile fuel costs, airspace restrictions, aircraft delivery delays and uneven demand across regions.

Emirates airline remained the Group's main profit engine, recording profit before tax of Dh22.8 billion, up 7 per cent, on revenue of Dh130.9 billion. Its pre-tax margin stood at 17.4 per cent, a level few large network carriers have matched. Cash assets at the airline rose to Dh54.9 billion, giving management flexibility to fund aircraft retrofits, route expansion, product upgrades and operational resilience without weakening liquidity.

The Group's ground handling, cargo, travel and catering arm dnata also contributed to the record performance. dnata reported profit before tax of Dh1.6 billion, up 2 per cent, while revenue rose 12 per cent to Dh23.6 billion. Its cash assets increased 28 per cent to Dh4.7 billion, supported by expansion across airport services, travel management, cargo handling and catering operations.

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The results were achieved despite geopolitical tensions that affected regional aviation patterns during March 2026. The disruption tested airline networks across the Gulf, forcing carriers to adjust flight paths, manage delays and absorb higher operational costs. Emirates' ability to preserve profitability during that period reflected strong forward bookings, yield management, cargo demand and a sizeable cash buffer.

Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, chairman and chief executive of Emirates Airline and Group, said the company had entered the new financial year with strong fundamentals and a long-term growth agenda. His comments pointed to continued investment in fleet renewal, staff, customer experience and infrastructure, even as the airline industry faces uncertainty over supply chains and regional security.

The bonus also highlights the central role of the workforce in Emirates' recovery and expansion since the pandemic. The Group's headcount rose 8 per cent to 130,919 employees during the year, reflecting hiring across flight operations, engineering, airport services, commercial teams and dnata's global businesses. Staff costs have risen alongside recruitment, but the company's margins show that capacity growth and premium demand have more than offset the pressure.

Emirates continues to benefit from Dubai's position as a global aviation hub connecting Asia, Europe, Africa, the Middle East and the Americas. Strong transit flows through Dubai International Airport, resilient premium-class demand and a broad cargo network helped the airline sustain high utilisation across its wide-body fleet. The carrier also remains focused on retrofitting aircraft interiors, expanding premium economy seating and improving product consistency across long-haul markets.

The Group declared a Dh3.5 billion dividend to its owner, Investment Corporation of Dubai, reflecting both profitability and the emirate's broader reliance on aviation as a pillar of trade, tourism and services. Emirates has become a major contributor to Dubai's global connectivity, with its financial performance closely tied to the city's ambitions in tourism, logistics, finance and international business travel.

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