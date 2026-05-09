German General: Russia Expanding Military Near NATO, May Use It For Attack

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Russian President Vladimir Putin is expanding Russia's military capabilities along NATO borders and, under certain conditions, could decide to attack Alliance territory, but credible deterrence could prevent this.

This was stated in an interview with Ukrinform by the President of the Federal Academy for Security Policy (BAKS), Bundeswehr Major General Wolf-Jürgen Stahl.

“Putin is expanding his armed forces, restructuring them, and building new bases and barracks along NATO borders. In other words, he is creating capabilities for a military attack, and I assume that under certain circumstances he may also have the will to use these capabilities,” Stahl said.

At the same time, he expressed confidence that effective deterrence could prevent Russia from launching open aggression against NATO.

“If we show him that it would be very painful, that he would have to pay a very high price – the key words are deterrence, defense capability – then I believe this will make an impression. Because he is not an adventurer, but to some extent also a realist who may conclude that an open military attack on NATO territory would be too costly,” the General stated.

Stahl also described Russia's actions against Germany as hybrid warfare.

“I will quote the Federal Chancellor: Russia is conducting hybrid warfare against us. This includes the so-called 3S: espionage, sabotage, and subversion. These phenomena are not new, but today – especially in the cyber and information domains – they have taken on a new dimension,” he said.

According to him, this also includes cyberattacks on state institutions and companies, including those in the defense industry.

He stressed that attribution of such attacks is difficult.

“In general, it is difficult to clearly attribute such actions. But there is already considerable evidence that Russia is behind them – especially in the cyber and information space,” the BAKS President noted.

Russia-Ukraine war changesy's strategic culture, Bundeswehr general says

As reported by Ukrinform, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said in 2025 that Russia, which was coordinating efforts with China, North Korea, and Iran, was rebuilding its military forces faster than previously expected and could be ready for potential military aggression against NATO countries within five years.