Indian Seafarer Dies After Fire On Board Dhow At Sea: India's Consulate In Dubai

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An Indian crew member of a wooden dhow has died and four else were injured after a fire broke out on board the ship at sea, India's Consulate General in Dubai announced on Saturday. "They were rescued by a vessel passing by".

The diplomatic mission has offered its deepest condolences on the death of the seafarer, while stressing that the wounded men are provided with the necessary medical treatment.

The consulate is in touch with the dhow owner and is rendering all possible assistance following the "unfortunate incident", it stated.

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A government source told ANI that the dhow was carrying general cargo with 18 Indian crew members on board. It capsized near the Strait of Hormuz after catching fire, the source added.

The incident occured on Friday near the strategic waterway, with authorities still working to determine the exact cause of the fire.

"In this incident, one Indian on the dhow died while four received burn injuries," the source said, adding that the injured crew members are currently receiving treatment in Dubai and are reported to be safe.

India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) official spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that 11 Indian ships had exited the Strait of Hormuz and 13 ships continue to be in the Arabian Gulf.

A recent Reuters report has highlighted the plight of Indian seafarers stranded at sea amid the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

An Indian sailor has recently described conditions outside Iran's port of Khorramshahr on his return home last week, after an arduous 15-day journey through Iraq, Armenia, and Dubai. "Around 10 to 20 missiles struck every night. No one could sleep," he said. His vessel was one of 2,000 trapped in the vicinity of the 104-mile (17-km) waterway that normally carries a fifth of the world's supplies of oil and liquefied natural gas (LNG).

Violence in the region has killed at least three Indian seafarers so far. Before the conflict began in February, about 138 ships passed through the Strait each day, the Joint Maritime Information Centre says.

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