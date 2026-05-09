Pakistan: Family Of Brothers Forcibly Disappeared In Balochistan Made To Take Political Stand

MENAFN - IANS) Quetta, May 9 (IANS) Family of the two brothers, who were forcibly detained and disappeared by the Pakistani forces in Balochistan, has alleged that it is being pressured to take a political stand, local media reported on Saturday.

Citing local sources, the Balochistan Post reported that two brothers, Abu Bakr and Tohid, sons of Muhammad Siddiq, were detained from the Khudabadan Mawach area of ​​Panjgur on May 6 and later shifted to an unknown location.

No information was provided about them after detention.

“Sources say that Tohid is the son-in-law of Zaheer, a long-missing man, while his wife, Adeeba Zaheer, is said to be an active member of the Baloch Solidarity Committee”, the report stated. Adiba Zaheer was pressured to hold a press conference against the Baloch Solidarity Committee and to disassociate herself from the organisation after the disappearance of the two brothers, it highlighted.

“Sources claim that Adiba Zaheer held a press conference yesterday as a result of pressure, but no official statement has been made by the authorities regarding this”, the report mentioned.

Adeeba's father has not been heard from since he was detained by Pakistani forces at a hub checkpoint on April 13, 2015.

Zeeshan Zaheer, another member of the same family, was abducted in broad daylight from Garmkan Football Chowk on June 29, 2025, highlighted the report.

“His body was found the next day. The family alleges that he was killed after being detained,” it added.

Meanwhile, Paank, the Baloch National Movement's Human Rights Department, mentioned that two teachers, 45-year-old Abdul Hameed and 36-year-old Nasir Ali, were abducted on May 5 from the Paroom region in the Panjgur district by personnel of Pakistan's Frontier Corps.

These latest incidents come against the backdrop of a growing wave of enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings across the province.

–IANS

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