403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Aviation Industry Veteran Jim Olson To Lead Comms For Corus International
(MENAFN- PRovoke) WASHINGTON, DC-Humanitarian and international development nonprofit Corus International has appointed Jim Olson as chief communications and collaboration officer, reporting to CEO Daniel Speckhard and based at the organization's Washington, DC, headquarters.
Olson has spent much of his career in the aviation industry, having held senior communications roles at United Airlines and US Airways, and most recently serving as head of brand and communications for Avelo Airlines, the first new US airline in more than a decade.
He has particular experience in crisis management, having led the communications response to the emergency water landing of US Airways Flight 1549, widely known as the“Miracle on the Hudson,” and orchestrated the crisis response following the terrorist bombing of Starbucks' flagship store in Jakarta.
He also served as executive in residence and chief communications officer at African Leadership University, where he supported the institution's growth across the continent, including its Rwanda and Mauritius campuses.
At Corus, Olson will lead a unified approach to communications, brand and external engagement. In a newly created role, he will connect the organization's work across global health, humanitarian response, education and economic development into a clear, compelling narrative that accelerates progress toward ending extreme poverty.
Says Speckhard,“Jim's experience as a master communicator and corporate executive underscores Corus's commitment to leading the transformation in international economic development, health and humanitarian space.
“Jim will serve as the chief architect of the organization's external voice, strengthening its position as a trusted and innovative global development and humanitarian actor while building deeper, more meaningful engagement with governments, the private sector, donors, partners and communities worldwide.”
Olson has advised organizations including Nissan, Boeing, Microsoft and DHL, and serves as a trustee at Albertus Magnus College and has taught strategic storytelling and corporate reputation as a professor of practice at Syracuse University and guest lectured at other universities, conferences and organizations around the world, including the US National Transportation Safety Board.
He is also the author of“Tailwind: A Compass for Turning Your Setback Story into Your Comeback Legacy,” a recently released book shaped by his personal experience navigating a stage 4 cancer diagnosis and vision loss.
Olson has spent much of his career in the aviation industry, having held senior communications roles at United Airlines and US Airways, and most recently serving as head of brand and communications for Avelo Airlines, the first new US airline in more than a decade.
He has particular experience in crisis management, having led the communications response to the emergency water landing of US Airways Flight 1549, widely known as the“Miracle on the Hudson,” and orchestrated the crisis response following the terrorist bombing of Starbucks' flagship store in Jakarta.
He also served as executive in residence and chief communications officer at African Leadership University, where he supported the institution's growth across the continent, including its Rwanda and Mauritius campuses.
At Corus, Olson will lead a unified approach to communications, brand and external engagement. In a newly created role, he will connect the organization's work across global health, humanitarian response, education and economic development into a clear, compelling narrative that accelerates progress toward ending extreme poverty.
Says Speckhard,“Jim's experience as a master communicator and corporate executive underscores Corus's commitment to leading the transformation in international economic development, health and humanitarian space.
“Jim will serve as the chief architect of the organization's external voice, strengthening its position as a trusted and innovative global development and humanitarian actor while building deeper, more meaningful engagement with governments, the private sector, donors, partners and communities worldwide.”
Olson has advised organizations including Nissan, Boeing, Microsoft and DHL, and serves as a trustee at Albertus Magnus College and has taught strategic storytelling and corporate reputation as a professor of practice at Syracuse University and guest lectured at other universities, conferences and organizations around the world, including the US National Transportation Safety Board.
He is also the author of“Tailwind: A Compass for Turning Your Setback Story into Your Comeback Legacy,” a recently released book shaped by his personal experience navigating a stage 4 cancer diagnosis and vision loss.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment