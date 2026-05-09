ISL 2025-26: Chennaiyin FC Seek To Bounce Back And Overcome NEU In Penultimate Match Of The Season

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, May 9 (IANS) Chennaiyin FC aims to bounce back from their previous defeat and finish the season on a high when they face NorthEast United away in their second-to-last Indian Super League 2026 match on Sunday.

Only one place separates the two teams in the standings, with Chennaiyin and NorthEast United both aiming for a late push up the table as the season nears its end. The Marina Machans have a slight advantage in their overall head-to-head record, having won 11 of 24 matches across all competitions, including three of the last five.

Chennaiyin head coach Clifford Rayes Miranda discussed the opponents and the threats they pose during his pre-match press conference on Saturday, as he said,“Both teams will want to win just like in any other game. It's the same every time we step onto the pitch; both sides are there to compete for the three points. For us, that doesn't change.”

“They (NorthEast) are a team that likes to play football and keep the ball on the floor. They have a multi-dimensional way of playing; they can build through possession, they can go direct, and they combine very well. They also have some really good players. They have had their own problems this season because they missed several international players, and I think their story is quite similar to ours. When you don't take your chances early in the season, you face difficulties later on. They also lost some foreign players because of the delayed start to the league. So, I think it's going to be an even contest,” Miranda told the media.

A late own goal proved costly as the Marina Machans suffered a narrow loss in their previous match, a match that was part of a challenging season. Although Miranda lamented the tight margins that have favoured opponents throughout, he highlighted that the team's overall direction and progress remain promising.

“We were unlucky to have conceded that goal, especially from a set-piece because we had defended all the earlier set-pieces very well. Even on the goal we conceded, I thought we defended really well. We had good composure and good coverage, but it was just very unlucky for the ball to hit (Lalrinliana) Hnamte's back and go inside the goal. It could have gone anywhere. But that has been the story of our season. You cannot do much about it except take your chances when you get them. That is the most important thing,” Miranda said.

“Things will change. We are doing the right things. It's just a matter of time that we keep our concentration levels for 90 minutes and get the best out of it.”

PC Laldinpuia joined the head coach at the press conference. The defender discussed the tactical adjustments from last season and emphasized his role when substituted onto the pitch late.

“It's a different tactic and a different philosophy. Whenever a new coach comes in, the players have to adapt to the system, and naturally there are changes that come with that. Our job as players is to adapt to the system,” he said.“As a defender, whenever the coach puts you into the game, the most important thing is to give your best. Especially in matches, the last 15 minutes are often the most difficult part of the 90.”

Finally, Miranda confirmed there are no new injury concerns before the NorthEast United match.

CFC vs NEUFC Head-to-Head

Matches (All Competitions): 24 | CFC: 11 | NEUFC: 8 | Draws: 5