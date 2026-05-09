Uzbekistan And Russia Discuss Trade And Strategic Partnership

MENAFN - AzerNews) Ulviyya Poladova Read more

President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev met with President of Russia Vladimir Putin in Moscow, AzerNEWS reports via the press office of the Uzbek President.

At the beginning of the talks, the presidents exchanged warm congratulations on the occasion of the 81st anniversary of Victory Day, honoring the shared historical legacy of World War II.

The discussions focused on expanding and strengthening the comprehensive strategic partnership and allied relations between Uzbekistan and Russia, particularly in the context of implementing agreements reached during previous high-level meetings.

Both sides expressed satisfaction with the steady growth in trade turnover and the successful implementation of joint projects in key sectors including industry, energy, metallurgy, and other areas of economic cooperation.

The leaders emphasized the importance of coordinated measures aimed at preserving the positive dynamics of bilateral trade and accelerating cooperation projects in priority sectors.

Putin and Mirziyoyev also discussed cultural and humanitarian exchanges, as well as issues on the international agenda.