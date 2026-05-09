Crowne Plaza Dhaka Gulshan To Host First-Ever“Mother's Market” In Dhaka

Dhaka: Crowne Plaza Dhaka Gulshan, in collaboration with BRAC Bank's women-focused banking initiative TARA Banking, will host“The Motherhood Movement” - a pioneering arrangement in the capital aimed at celebrating modern, resilient mothers on this Mother's Day.

At the heart of the event is“Mother's Market,” a vibrant and thoughtfully curated marketplace featuring 30 women-led businesses and a diverse collection of handcrafted, self-made, and passion-inspired products, ranging from hand-printed sarees and artisanal jewelry to homemade preserves, handcrafted candles, and more.

Describing it as more than just a marketplace, the hotel said the event, centered around the theme“Celebrating Passion, Power & Possibility,” seeks to honor women who are building enterprises, pursuing aspirations, and redefining leadership, while also creating a platform to spotlight stories of resilience, creativity, and entrepreneurship.

The market will run from 10:00 am to 9:00 pm on May 10 at Crowne Plaza Dhaka Gulshan's Ballroom, located on the 25th floor of the property.

Beyond the marketplace, the“Passion, Power & Possibility – Leadership Session” will bring together distinguished industry leaders and inspiring mothers for an engaging discussion on“Balancing Business and Motherhood.”

The celebration will conclude with the Inspiring Mothers Awards, recognizing exceptional mother entrepreneurs and changemakers whose dedication, perseverance, and leadership continue to leave a lasting impact on society.

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