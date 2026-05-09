Suvendu Adhikari Education Qualification: What Is West Bengal CM's Academic Background?

Suvendu Adhikari becomes West Bengal CM, and attention shifts to his academic background. While his long political journey is well known, here let's check his educational details, which continue to draw public curiosity alongside his political rise.

Suvendu Adhikari is a senior political leader in West Bengal who has been in public life for decades and is also a sworn-in Chief Minister of West Bengal. Along with his strong political career, his educational background has drawn public interest, especially after his rise to top leadership roles in the state.

Suvendu Adhikari holds a Master of Arts (M.A.) degree. According to official records and election affidavits, he completed his postgraduate studies from Netaji Subhas Open University / Rabindra Bharati University (as per disclosures). This reflects his postgraduate academic qualification before fully entering active politics.

Adhikari pursued higher education while actively engaging in politics from a young age. Coming from a politically influential family, he gradually moved into full-time public service while continuing his academic journey, ultimately earning a postgraduate degree.

Born into a political family, Suvendu Adhikari developed an early interest in public affairs. His father, Sisir Adhikari, was also a prominent political figure. This background helped him build leadership skills alongside his academic development.

His educational background often becomes a talking point in West Bengal politics, especially during elections. Despite political debates, his M.A. qualification reflects a postgraduate academic level combined with decades of political experience.