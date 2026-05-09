Rohit Sharma SHOCKING Video: Fans Try To Snatch His Rs 3.25 Crore Watch, Hitman Fumes

Mumbai: In a shocking incident, some fans tried to snatch former Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma's expensive watch. This happened while he was greeting a crowd from his car.

A video of the incident is now going viral. It shows Rohit sitting in the back seat of his car and waving to the fans who had gathered outside. Suddenly, two young men rushed towards the car and forcefully grabbed his hand. One of them can be clearly seen trying to pull the watch off Rohit's wrist.

Realising the danger, Rohit immediately snatched his hand back and rolled up the car window. The video shows him angrily pointing a finger and telling the men to move away. However, it is not clear when this incident actually took place.

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Rohit Sharma Fans tried to snatch his 3.25 Cr "Giraffe" watch from his wrist. And suddenly he close the mirror. twitter/vMIQFxcdxt

- Aman (@Proteinkohli) May 8, 2026

According to reports, Rohit was wearing a high-end Rolex 'Giraffe' model watch. This watch is said to be worth around ₹3.25 crore.

On the cricket front, Rohit recently made a comeback after a long injury break. He played a crucial role in his team's victory against Lucknow Super Giants, scoring a brilliant 84 runs from just 44 balls. Thanks to his powerful batting, Mumbai easily chased down a massive target of 229 runs.

But even with this win against Lucknow, Mumbai Indians' chances for the playoffs look very slim. The team is currently in ninth place on the points table, having lost 7 out of their 10 matches. Their upcoming match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Saturday is a do-or-die game for them.

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