Vijay's TVK Awaits VCK Support For TN Govt CPI(M) Slams Governor

As the suspense continues over the formation of the Tamil Nadu government with the VCK yet to announce its support to Vijay, CPI(M) General Secretary MA Baby on Saturday said that the Governor is allegedly ignoring the "time-tested democratic practice" of inviting the single largest political party or post-poll alliance. VCK has won two seats in the assembly polls.

TVK, which needs the support of 118 MLAs to form the government, is just short of one MLA. The CPI and CPI(M), which have two seats each, and Congress, with five seats, had already extended their support to the Vijay-led TVK to move forward with a change from the traditional Dravidian DMK-AIADMK duopoly.

CPI(M) Slams Governor's Delay

He also took a dig at the Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar and said that "Lok Bhavan is not where the majority of a party is tested".

"The verdict is clear - they voted out the incumbent government, didn't give approval to the opposition, and almost elected a new party. Through SupremeCourt verdicts, the practice has been clear: - invite either the single largest party or a post-poll alliance can also be invited. Tamil Nadu governor is ignoring the time tested democractic practice. The governor wanted to know how Vijay would prove a majority. With all humility, I would like to say that that is none of the business of the Governor. Lok Bhavan is not where the majority of a party is tested; it is on the floor of the house. We will write to the Governor to invite the single largest party to form the government. Our MLAs are supporting the formation of the government by TVK. Now, VCK was also supposed to send a letter of support, which has not gone out yet."

Vijay Stakes Claim to Form Government

Earlier, Vijay met Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar at Lok Bhavan and staked a claim to form the government after garnering support from multiple parties. Once sworn in, Vijay will become the first leader outside the DMK and AIADMK formations to head the Tamil Nadu government since 1967.

Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, is expected to attend the swearing-in ceremony scheduled at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai. (ANI)

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