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Commodity Prices Surge
(MENAFN) Commodity markets advanced last month as escalating conflict in the Middle East disrupted international supply networks, fueling price increases that extended beyond crude oil to include industrial metals, fertilizers, and agricultural goods amid rising worries about supply shortages.
The initial oil-driven shock expanded into a wider phase of commodity inflation, as ongoing supply chain interruptions and uncertainty surrounding monetary policy and foreign exchange conditions put pressure on global financial markets throughout April.
Precious metals showed uneven performance. Gold slipped 1% as inflationary pressures linked to higher oil prices, increasing bond yields, and a strengthening US dollar dampened demand. Silver also dropped by 1.8% per ounce under similar macroeconomic conditions.
Platinum gained 1.6% due to a deepening global supply shortfall and stronger demand tied to green energy initiatives, while palladium rose 3.3%. Meanwhile, copper recorded a strong recovery in April, climbing 6% per pound on improved physical demand signals and ongoing concerns about supply chain fragility.
Rising investment in renewable energy systems, power grid expansion, energy storage solutions, and electricity production capacity further supported prices. Copper is projected to experience persistently robust demand in the coming years due to its essential role in the global energy transition.
The initial oil-driven shock expanded into a wider phase of commodity inflation, as ongoing supply chain interruptions and uncertainty surrounding monetary policy and foreign exchange conditions put pressure on global financial markets throughout April.
Precious metals showed uneven performance. Gold slipped 1% as inflationary pressures linked to higher oil prices, increasing bond yields, and a strengthening US dollar dampened demand. Silver also dropped by 1.8% per ounce under similar macroeconomic conditions.
Platinum gained 1.6% due to a deepening global supply shortfall and stronger demand tied to green energy initiatives, while palladium rose 3.3%. Meanwhile, copper recorded a strong recovery in April, climbing 6% per pound on improved physical demand signals and ongoing concerns about supply chain fragility.
Rising investment in renewable energy systems, power grid expansion, energy storage solutions, and electricity production capacity further supported prices. Copper is projected to experience persistently robust demand in the coming years due to its essential role in the global energy transition.
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