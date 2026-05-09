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Germany’s Industrial Orders Surge

Germany’s Industrial Orders Surge


2026-05-09 04:06:02
(MENAFN) Germany’s real new manufacturing orders recorded a strong increase in March, significantly outperforming forecasts and pointing to a more robust-than-expected rebound in industrial demand, according to official data released on Thursday.

New orders grew by 5% month-on-month in March after seasonal and calendar adjustments, based on preliminary figures from Destatis, Germany’s Federal Statistical Office. This result was notably higher than market predictions, which had anticipated a 1% monthly rise.

When excluding large-scale contracts, new orders still expanded by 5.1% compared with the previous month, reaching their highest level since February 2023. In addition, February’s monthly growth was revised upward to 1.4%, compared with the earlier estimate of 0.9%.

On a yearly basis, March new orders increased by 6.3% compared to the same period last year, while February’s annual growth rate was also adjusted to 3.5%. According to Destatis, nearly all industrial sectors contributed to the monthly improvement.

Breaking down the sector performance, orders for electrical equipment jumped 21.5% month-on-month. Machinery and equipment orders also saw a solid rise of 6.9%, while demand for computer, electronic, and optical products climbed 14.4%.

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