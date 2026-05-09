403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Germany’s Industrial Orders Surge
(MENAFN) Germany’s real new manufacturing orders recorded a strong increase in March, significantly outperforming forecasts and pointing to a more robust-than-expected rebound in industrial demand, according to official data released on Thursday.
New orders grew by 5% month-on-month in March after seasonal and calendar adjustments, based on preliminary figures from Destatis, Germany’s Federal Statistical Office. This result was notably higher than market predictions, which had anticipated a 1% monthly rise.
When excluding large-scale contracts, new orders still expanded by 5.1% compared with the previous month, reaching their highest level since February 2023. In addition, February’s monthly growth was revised upward to 1.4%, compared with the earlier estimate of 0.9%.
On a yearly basis, March new orders increased by 6.3% compared to the same period last year, while February’s annual growth rate was also adjusted to 3.5%. According to Destatis, nearly all industrial sectors contributed to the monthly improvement.
Breaking down the sector performance, orders for electrical equipment jumped 21.5% month-on-month. Machinery and equipment orders also saw a solid rise of 6.9%, while demand for computer, electronic, and optical products climbed 14.4%.
New orders grew by 5% month-on-month in March after seasonal and calendar adjustments, based on preliminary figures from Destatis, Germany’s Federal Statistical Office. This result was notably higher than market predictions, which had anticipated a 1% monthly rise.
When excluding large-scale contracts, new orders still expanded by 5.1% compared with the previous month, reaching their highest level since February 2023. In addition, February’s monthly growth was revised upward to 1.4%, compared with the earlier estimate of 0.9%.
On a yearly basis, March new orders increased by 6.3% compared to the same period last year, while February’s annual growth rate was also adjusted to 3.5%. According to Destatis, nearly all industrial sectors contributed to the monthly improvement.
Breaking down the sector performance, orders for electrical equipment jumped 21.5% month-on-month. Machinery and equipment orders also saw a solid rise of 6.9%, while demand for computer, electronic, and optical products climbed 14.4%.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment