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Russia Resumes Work on Second Power Unit of Bushehr Nuclear Plant
(MENAFN) The head of Russia’s state nuclear corporation Rosatom said Friday that construction work on the second power unit at Iran’s Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant is gradually resuming.
Rosatom chief Alexey Likhachev told reporters that the plant’s existing operational unit continues to function at full capacity.
“The construction site is gradually coming to life. Around 2,200 Iranian contractors have already returned to the site,” Likhachev was quoted as saying by a Russian news agency.
He added that current work is centered on reinforcing and concreting the second reactor unit, with the number of Iranian workers on site continuing to increase.
Likhachev said the overall situation at the facility remains stable, noting that 20 Rosatom personnel are still present at the site, while four others remain in Tehran.
He also said Rosatom is prepared to redeploy additional staff when conditions allow.
“Regarding the increase in our personnel on site, we are prepared to promptly mobilize and return all Rosatom employees to Iran as soon as we are confident there is no risk of renewed military conflict or threat to the lives and health of our comrades,” he said.
According to Likhachev, equipment production for the project is continuing as planned, with the reactor for the second unit reportedly more than 60% complete and steam generators about 50% finished.
Rosatom chief Alexey Likhachev told reporters that the plant’s existing operational unit continues to function at full capacity.
“The construction site is gradually coming to life. Around 2,200 Iranian contractors have already returned to the site,” Likhachev was quoted as saying by a Russian news agency.
He added that current work is centered on reinforcing and concreting the second reactor unit, with the number of Iranian workers on site continuing to increase.
Likhachev said the overall situation at the facility remains stable, noting that 20 Rosatom personnel are still present at the site, while four others remain in Tehran.
He also said Rosatom is prepared to redeploy additional staff when conditions allow.
“Regarding the increase in our personnel on site, we are prepared to promptly mobilize and return all Rosatom employees to Iran as soon as we are confident there is no risk of renewed military conflict or threat to the lives and health of our comrades,” he said.
According to Likhachev, equipment production for the project is continuing as planned, with the reactor for the second unit reportedly more than 60% complete and steam generators about 50% finished.
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