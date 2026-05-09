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Palestinian Envoy Warns of Israeli Annexation, Erosion of Two-State Solution
(MENAFN) Palestine’s deputy ambassador to the United Nations on Friday accused Israel of pursuing a structured policy of annexation and territorial expansion in the occupied Palestinian territories, warning that the possibility of a two-state solution is rapidly eroding.
Speaking at an Arria-formula meeting at UN headquarters, Majed Bamya urged the international community to take stronger steps to discourage Israeli actions in both the occupied West Bank and Gaza Strip.
“We are not dealing with a fringe group of settlers or a couple of rogue ministers,” Bamya told diplomats.
“We are dealing with a systematic policy whose objective is clear: to grab maximum Palestinian land with minimum Palestinians, whatever the means, including brutal force against civilians.”
The session, organized by the Permanent Missions of Denmark, France, Greece, Latvia, and the United Kingdom, focused on the situation of Palestinians in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem.
Bamya also argued that Israel’s current level of control over Palestinian territories already constitutes de facto annexation on the ground.
Speaking at an Arria-formula meeting at UN headquarters, Majed Bamya urged the international community to take stronger steps to discourage Israeli actions in both the occupied West Bank and Gaza Strip.
“We are not dealing with a fringe group of settlers or a couple of rogue ministers,” Bamya told diplomats.
“We are dealing with a systematic policy whose objective is clear: to grab maximum Palestinian land with minimum Palestinians, whatever the means, including brutal force against civilians.”
The session, organized by the Permanent Missions of Denmark, France, Greece, Latvia, and the United Kingdom, focused on the situation of Palestinians in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem.
Bamya also argued that Israel’s current level of control over Palestinian territories already constitutes de facto annexation on the ground.
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