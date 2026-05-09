No Records, No Suspicion: ISI's New Spy Network Is Built On Ordinary People

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 9 (IANS) The central Intelligence agencies have yet again flagged the growing network of spies working for the ISI in India. There have been plenty of arrests post Operation Sindoor, but the fact is that there is a long way to go before the rot is cleaned up.

Officials say that the nature of hiring has changed dramatically. The ISI has been tapping both high-profile and ordinary persons to be part of the espionage network, the official said. While the high-profile ones, such as influencers and those working in sensitive establishments, are easy to net, the problem begins with the ordinary lot. These persons have no police records, and they are largely unknown in society.

Moreover, the ISI does not spend any time training them, which ensures minimal contact. These persons are just instructed on what they are supposed to do, and they pick up that information and pass it on to their handlers.

In recent investigations, it has been found that these ordinary persons make up nearly 80 per cent of the espionage network. This has the agencies worried as these persons are moving around freely and are completely off the radar.

An Intelligence Bureau official said that the ISI's strategy is to hire as many people as possible. The Pakistani spy agency is aware that eventually some will be arrested. The idea is to ensure that espionage continues unabated despite a large number of arrests.

Another pattern that has been noticed is that the ISI has not been contacting influencers and many within sensitive establishments. It has deliberately put on hold such appointments as the heat is too high currently. There has been a thorough scrutiny of social media accounts and YouTubers in the aftermath of the Jyoti Malhotra arrest. Following her arrest, scores of other similar individuals were picked up by the Indian agencies.

Another official said that in the aftermath of Operation Sindoor, over 400 ISI-linked spies have been picked up across various states in the country. A majority of the arrests have taken place in the northern states. Going by the investigations into these cases, it was found that most of them were lured with money. Some were honey-trapped, while others were appointed using social media.

Officials say that the manner in which the ISI has ramped up spy recruitment in India makes it clear that there is a big plan on hand. Pakistan is still reeling under the embarrassment caused to it by the Indian armed forces, who avenged the Pahalgam attack.

The official said that the plan is to gather as much information as possible and then carry out a series of attacks. Attacking Hindu Temples, railway stations, and other crowded locations is part of the major plan. However, the primary focus has been the defence installations in India. The ISI feels that hitting defence establishments would cause a major embarrassment to the Indian armed forces.

The ISI, apart from trying to erase the embarrassment it faced during Operation Sindoor, also wants to send a message to its own people. The establishment in Pakistan did try to fudge information and spread a false narrative against the Indian armed forces. An official said that the fake narrative that the establishment tried to put out worked very briefly within Pakistan. The ordinary Pakistani knows the reality and has stopped buying what the establishment is trying to sell to them, the official added.

The Intelligence agencies warn that striking within India may be hard for the moment, and the ISI may hold off on that front for now. However, it is not going to stop its recruitment drive until it has a strong espionage network in every city in India, officials say.