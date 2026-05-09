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Russia Criticizes IOC Decision to Keep Restrictions on Its Athletes
(MENAFN) The Kremlin said Friday that Moscow is “disappointed” with the International Olympic Committee’s decision to maintain its recommendations restricting Russia’s participation in international sporting competitions.
Speaking at a briefing in Moscow, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said, “We are disappointed with this decision,” noting that the IOC Legal Commission is expected to continue reviewing the issue of Russian athletes and teams potentially returning to international events.
He added that Russia intends to maintain engagement with the International Olympic Committee as well as continue discussions with individual sports federations.
“We will also continue our dialogue with the International Olympic Committee and work further, including at the level of individual federations,” Peskov said.
The comments came one day after the IOC Executive Board announced that it had lifted restrictions on Belarusian athletes and teams. In its statement, the committee said it “no longer recommends any restrictions on the participation of Belarusian athletes, including teams, in competitions governed by International Federations and international sports event organizers.”
Speaking at a briefing in Moscow, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said, “We are disappointed with this decision,” noting that the IOC Legal Commission is expected to continue reviewing the issue of Russian athletes and teams potentially returning to international events.
He added that Russia intends to maintain engagement with the International Olympic Committee as well as continue discussions with individual sports federations.
“We will also continue our dialogue with the International Olympic Committee and work further, including at the level of individual federations,” Peskov said.
The comments came one day after the IOC Executive Board announced that it had lifted restrictions on Belarusian athletes and teams. In its statement, the committee said it “no longer recommends any restrictions on the participation of Belarusian athletes, including teams, in competitions governed by International Federations and international sports event organizers.”
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