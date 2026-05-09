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Trump Says Russia, Ukraine Agreed to Ceasefire, Prisoner Swap
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump said Friday that Russia and Ukraine have agreed to a short-term ceasefire alongside a large prisoner exchange, describing it as a possible step toward ending the ongoing war.
“I am pleased to announce that there will be a three day ceasefire (May 9th, 10th, and 11th) in the War between Russia and Ukraine,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.
He said the arrangement would include “a suspension of all kinetic activity” as well as a mutual exchange of 1,000 prisoners from each side.
“This request was made directly by me, and I very much appreciate its agreement by (Russian) President Vladimir Putin and (Ukrainian) President Volodymyr Zelenskyy,” he added.
Trump also suggested that negotiations were continuing, expressing hope that the move could lead to a broader resolution.
“Hopefully, it is the beginning of the end of a very long, deadly, and hard fought War. Talks are continuing on ending this Major Conflict, the biggest since World War II, and we are getting closer and closer every day,” he said.
Speaking to reporters before departing the White House, Trump welcomed the prospect of a more lasting ceasefire.
“I am pleased to announce that there will be a three day ceasefire (May 9th, 10th, and 11th) in the War between Russia and Ukraine,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.
He said the arrangement would include “a suspension of all kinetic activity” as well as a mutual exchange of 1,000 prisoners from each side.
“This request was made directly by me, and I very much appreciate its agreement by (Russian) President Vladimir Putin and (Ukrainian) President Volodymyr Zelenskyy,” he added.
Trump also suggested that negotiations were continuing, expressing hope that the move could lead to a broader resolution.
“Hopefully, it is the beginning of the end of a very long, deadly, and hard fought War. Talks are continuing on ending this Major Conflict, the biggest since World War II, and we are getting closer and closer every day,” he said.
Speaking to reporters before departing the White House, Trump welcomed the prospect of a more lasting ceasefire.
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