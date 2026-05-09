BVI Explores Full Membership In OECS

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)The British Virgin Islands (BVI) has hailed the benefits of the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS), reaffirming its commitment to the organisation as the government and subregional body continue exploratory discussions on full membership.

The importance of the organisation to the BVI was highlighted by Special Envoy Benito Wheatley at the 49th Meeting of the OECS Commission, attended by the Director General of the OECS Dr Didacus Jules and his senior team, and the OECS Commissioners of ambassadorial rank who diplomatically represent their Governments in the organisation.

Wheatley lauded OECS' functional cooperation, including the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court, common currency, economic union, and regional arrangements involving health, education, and aviation, among other things.

“The BVI has benefitted tremendously from OECS since 1984 when we joined the organisation as an associate member. Today we proudly host the Commercial Court Division of the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court which benefits our financial services industry, wider economy and the subregion. We also continue to purchase high-quality medicine and health commodities at affordable prices through the OECS Pool Procurement Services that directly benefit our people. Other OECS subregional arrangements also benefit us in areas such as education, sports and agriculture,” the special envoy said.

Wheatley also highlighted the important role played by the OECS in the emergency response to the devastation inflicted on the BVI by hurricanes Irma and Maria, and emphasised the ongoing importance of the OECS in regional cooperation and international advocacy on issues such as climate change, sustainable development and biodiversity.

In his statement to the Commission, he formally indicated that after nearly 42 years of associate membership, the BVI wished to move toward full membership in order to benefit from closer cooperation such as participation in the OECS Customs Union, that would provide enhanced access to OECS markets of affordable, high-quality agricultural goods and food products.

“We are very pleased with the ongoing exploratory discussions between the BVI and OECS on full membership and grateful to all OECS member states for their encouragement and support as we continue dialogue on this important endeavour,” Wheatley said.

The special envoy thanked the OECS for its positive role in the growth and development of the BVI over the years.

The 49th meeting of the OECS Commission took place on 30 April and was preceded by the third meeting of OECS associate members on 31 March, both attended by Wheatley on behalf of the BVI as the government's OECS Commissioner.

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