Kerala CM Race: CPI(M) Mocks Congress As Poster War Erupts For UDF

CPI(M) Mocks Congress Infighting

CPI(M) Keralam state secretary MV Govindan on Saturday took a dig at the Congress-led United Democratic Front over the Chief Ministerial post in Kerala, with poster war breaking out among the supporters of senior leaders Ramesh Chennithala and KC Venugopal, who are seen as top contenders for the CM post.

Speaking to reporters here, Govindan said, "The infighting within the Congress is something everyone understood from the very beginning. Kerala has witnessed an intense political battle among three major leaders, all trying strongly to become the Chief Minister. Naturally, the conflict was visible from the start, and now it has become even more severe," Govindan said.

Poster War Intensifies CM Race

Meanwhile, posters supporting Congress leader and Haripad MLA-elect Ramesh Chennithala as the Chief Ministerial candidate of the UDF appeared in Idukki on Saturday.

On Tuesday, posters of Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal were also put up along Trivandrum Road after the UDF's sweeping electoral victory, further fuelling speculation over the Chief Ministerial race.

UDF Leaders in Delhi for High Command Decision

On Friday night, Keralam Congress leader VD Satheesan arrived at the Delhi airport, with party leaders indicating that the high command is likely to announce a key decision on the Chief Ministerial face after the United Democratic Front (UDF) won the State Assembly elections.

Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala also arrived in Delhi, as the Keralam leaders are set to meet the All India Congress Committee (AICC) members. Apart from Satheesan, KC Venugopal and Ramesh Chennithala are also considered key contenders for the top post.

The AICC observer Mukul Wasnik said that all party MLAs passed a resolution authorising the Congress high command to decide the leader of the Congress Legislative Party (CLP) during a meeting held after the Assembly election results. (ANI)

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