Pandiraaj's Thriller Comedy Parimala & Co's Dubbing Completed

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, May 9 (IANS) The makers of director Pandiraaj's upcoming thriller comedy 'Parimala & Co', featuring actors Jayaram and Urvasi in the lead, have now announced that dubbing for the film had been completed.

Lyca Productions, which is producing the film, took to its X timeline to make the announcement.

It wrote, "Dubbing wrapped, fun unlimited. #ParimalaandCo is getting ready to meet you all in theatres very soon." The makers also posted a video clip showing actors including Jayaram, Sandy and Sendrayan dubbing for their portions in the film."

For the unaware, Director Pandiraaj, whose last film Thalaivan Thalaivi featuring Vijay Sethpathi and Nithya Menen emerged a superhit, had only recently taken to his X timeline to share the first look poster of the film.

He had said, "From my heart to your home (Heart symbol). #ParimalaandCo #பரிமளா&Co."

Sources close to the unit of the film had pointed out that Parimala & Co, which is Pandiraaj's 12th film as a director, would be a thriller and a comedy.

Sources in the know had informed IANS that the story of the film would revolve around a family. The story of the film would revolve around the unique nature and characteristics of each member of this family and the problems that they encountered.

They had pointed out that the story, which begins in Chennai, would shift to Coimbatore and Palacode as it progressed.

Apart from Urvasi and Jayaram, who play the lead, the film will also feature Santhosh Sobhan in a pivotal role along with Sanchana Krishnamoorthy. The film will also feature Sandy and Ananthika Sanalkumar as a couple.

Comedian Yogi Babu would be seen in a lengthy role that would make its presence felt all through the film, sources had said and added that director Mysskin played the role of a police officer in the film.

Two intelligent and much admired comedians -- Singam Puli and Baks -- too would be seen in important roles in this film.

Sources say that shooting for the film had been completed and that post production work was now on at a brisk pace. They say the film, which is being produced by Lyca Productions, Tamilkumaran Productions and Pasanga Productions, will be ready for release shortly.