Pessaries Market Size, Share & Growth Graph By 2034

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Pessaries Market Size The pessaries market size was valued at USD 470.22 million in 2025 and is projected to grow from USD 491.62 million in 2026 to USD 711.29 million by 2034 at a CAGR of 4.73% during the forecast period (2026-2034), as per Straits Research analysis. The pessaries market is growing steadily due to rising prevalence of pelvic organ prolapse and stress urinary incontinence among aging female population and increasing preference for non-surgical gynecological management. The market benefits from growing awareness of pelvic floor disorders, especially underdiagnosed conditions that require conservative treatment options. Silicone-based pessaries gain traction due to improved biocompatibility, comfort, and long-term wear ability compared to traditional materials. Clinician-driven fitting practices and outpatient gynecology expansion support adoption across healthcare settings. Rising demand for minimally invasive therapies reduces surgical dependency and strengthens pessary utilization. Integration of telehealth-supported follow-up and digital pelvic health tracking tools improves patient compliance and device management. Expanding geriatric population and increasing focus on quality-of-life improvement continue to drive consistent market growth. Key Market Insights North America dominated the pessaries market with the largest share of 41.62% in 2025. The Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the pessaries market during the forecast period at a CAGR of 6.20%. Based on type, the Gellhorn segment is expected to register a CAGR of 4.92% during the forecast period. Based on end use, the hospitals segment dominated the pessaries market, accounting for 42.86% revenue share in 2025. The US pessaries market size was valued at USD 176.13 million in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 184.15 million in 2026. Market Summary

Market Metric Details & Data (2025-2034) 2025 Market Valuation USD 470.22 million Estimated 2026 Value USD 491.62 million Projected 2034 Value USD 711.29 million CAGR (2026-2034) 4.73% Study Period 2022-2034 Dominant Region North America Fastest Growing Region Asia Pacific Key Market Players BD, Bioteque America Inc., Bliss GVS Pharma Limited, Coloplast A/S, CooperSurgical Inc.

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Emerging Trends in Pessaries Market Shift toward AI-Assisted Pessary Fitting and Pelvic Floor Mapping

The use of AI-assisted pelvic floor mapping improves device fitting precision and reduces trial-and-error selection. Advanced imaging systems combined with machine learning analyze vaginal geometry, prolapse grade, and pelvic support strength to recommend the most suitable pessary type and size. This reduces fitting failures and minimizes repeated clinical adjustments in urogynecology practice. Early adoption is visible in digital pelvic health platforms where 3D anatomical reconstruction supports clinicians in selecting more customized pessary solutions, improving patient comfort, retention rates, and long-term therapeutic effectiveness.

Smart Follow-up and Remote Monitoring for Pessary Management

The integration of digital follow-up systems for pessary users enables remote monitoring of complications such as discharge, irritation, or device displacement. Mobile health applications linked with urogynecology clinics allow patients to report symptoms and receive timely clinical feedback without frequent in-person visits. For example, pelvic care programs in outpatient settings are deploying structured digital check-in tools to improve adherence to cleaning schedules and reduce infection risks. This trend enhances continuity of care and supports long-term conservative prolapse management.

Pessaries Market Drivers Aging-linked Rise in Pelvic Organ Prolapse Prevalence and Shift toward Non-surgical Outpatient Pelvic Care Drives Market

Increasing prevalence of pelvic organ prolapse linked to aging and high parity rates is a major driver for the pessaries market. Epidemiological studies indicate that nearly 40-50% of postmenopausal women show some degree of pelvic floor weakening, with POP often remaining underdiagnosed until symptomatic stages. This is increasing clinical reliance on conservative management tools like pessaries as first-line therapy. For example, urogynecology departments in tertiary hospitals increasingly recommend ring and Gellhorn pessaries to delay or avoid surgical intervention in elderly patients with comorbidities, strengthening long-term demand.

The rising shift toward non-surgical and outpatient gynecological management is significantly driving pessary adoption. Healthcare systems are increasingly prioritizing minimally invasive, cost-effective treatments for pelvic floor disorders to reduce surgical burden and hospitalization costs. Pessaries offer immediate symptom relief without anesthesia or recovery time, making them suitable for outpatient clinics and primary care settings. For example, many urogynecology practices now implement structured pessary clinics where trained nurses manage fitting and follow-up care, improving accessibility and patient turnover. This model is expanding, especially in aging populations requiring long-term conservative pelvic support solutions.

Pessaries Market Restraints Late Diagnosis of Pelvic Floor Diseases and Limited Standardization in Sizing Restrain Pessaries Market Growth

Late diagnosis of pelvic floor disorders significantly restrains pessaries market growth, as many women seek treatment only when symptoms become severe and less reversible. Studies from urogynecology outpatient registries show that a large proportion of patients present with advanced pelvic organ prolapse stages requiring complex management or surgical evaluation rather than simple pessary fitting. For example, tertiary pelvic health clinics frequently report first-time visitors with stage III-IV prolapse where tissue weakness limits successful pessary retention, reducing eligibility for conservative treatment and narrowing the addressable patient pool for early-stage device intervention.

The lack of universal standardization in sizing systems and fit optimization protocols leads to inconsistent clinical outcomes. Different manufacturers use varying diameters, shapes, and design specifications, making cross-brand substitution difficult in practice. For example, urogynecology clinics often report that a pessary that fits well from one brand may fail retention when switched to another with a similar labeled size, requiring repeat trial fittings. This variability increases clinician workload, prolongs fitting time, and reduces confidence in long-term device predictability, limiting broader clinical adoption efficiency.

Pessaries Market Opportunities Integration of Digital Pelvic Health Tracking Platforms and Development of Customizable 3D-printed Patient-specific Solutions Offer Growth Opportunities for Pessaries Market Players

A key opportunity in the pessaries market is the integration of digital pelvic health tracking platforms that enable continuous monitoring of pelvic organ prolapse symptoms and pessary outcomes. These platforms combine mobile applications, clinician dashboards, and remote follow-up tools to improve adherence and complication detection. For example, digital pelvic health programs like Hinge Health-style pelvic therapy models and sensor-linked systems such as Leva-style pelvic monitoring platforms allow patients to track symptoms, receive guided exercises, and share real-time feedback with clinicians. This improves pessary retention, reduces clinic visits, and supports personalized long-term management of pelvic floor disorders.

The adoption of 3D printing technology to create fully customized, anatomy-specific pessaries based on individual pelvic floor measurements opens new growth avenues for market players. This approach uses imaging data such as MRI or 3D vaginal scanning to design devices that improve comfort, retention, and reduce fitting failures associated with standard sizes. For example, early urogynecology research programs in academic medical centers are exploring 3D-printed silicone pessaries for patients with complex or recurrent fitting issues, particularly in cases of severe prolapse or post-surgical anatomical variation, enhancing precision-based pelvic care solutions.

Regional Analysis North America: Market Leadership through Specialized Urogynecology Service Networks and Growing Use of Standardized Pessary Usage

The North America pessaries market accounted for a share of 41.62% in 2025, propelled by highly specialized urogynecology service networks and strong penetration of outpatient pelvic floor disorder clinics that standardize conservative prolapse management. Widespread insurance reimbursement for non-surgical pelvic devices further accelerates adoption in clinical practice. Early integration of nurse-led pessary care pathways in women's health centers improves fitting efficiency and long-term follow-up adherence. High awareness of pelvic health screening programs also enables earlier diagnosis, increasing eligibility for pessary-based treatment across diverse patient groups.

The US market growth is driven by increasing integration of pelvic health into value-based women's care programs, where hospitals are incentivized to reduce surgical prolapse interventions through effective conservative management. Growth is also driven by large academic medical centers establishing dedicated urogynecology fellowship programs, expanding clinician expertise in pessary fitting and long-term management. The rise of tele-urogynecology consultations enables identification and follow-up of pelvic floor disorders, improving timely pessary adoption.

The Canada pessaries market is supported by increasing inclusion of pelvic floor disorder management within aging-at-home and senior wellness programs, which promotes early use of conservative devices to maintain mobility and quality of life. Growing collaboration between provincial health agencies and women's health research institutes is improving clinical guidelines for standardized pessary usage across care settings. Strong emphasis on reducing elective gynecological surgery wait times has led hospitals to prioritize pessary-based symptom management, strengthening adoption across public healthcare facilities.

Asia Pacific: Fastest Growth Driven by Improving Product Affordability and Rising Domestic Medical Device Innovation

The Asia Pacific pessaries market is expected to register the fastest growth with a CAGR of 6.20% during the forecast period. This growth is driven by expansion of cost-efficient local manufacturing hubs for gynecological devices, improving product affordability and regional supply chains. Increasing women's health screening programs in urban primary care settings supports earlier detection of pelvic organ prolapse, boosting conservative treatment use. Rising public-private healthcare collaborations enhance access to urogynecology services in smaller cities, accelerating adoption of pessary-based management across a wider patient base.

The China pessaries market is expanding due to the strong integration of pelvic floor disorder care within rapidly growing tertiary hospital gynecology departments, which are increasingly adopting standardized conservative prolapse management protocols. Rising domestic medical device innovation under national“Made in China” healthcare manufacturing initiatives is improving availability of cost-effective pessaries. Additionally, expanding geriatric women's health programs driven by aging population policies is increasing clinical focus on non-surgical pelvic support solutions across urban and semi-urban hospitals.

The Singapore pessaries market growth is supported by strong adoption of structured menopause and healthy aging clinics that actively screen and manage pelvic floor disorders as part of preventive women's health programs. Expansion of same-day gynecology intervention models in public hospitals also supports quick pessary fitting during single outpatient visits, improving patient convenience. High penetration of specialist continence nurse training programs enhances standardized pessary care delivery, ensuring consistent follow-up and reducing variability in device management outcomes across healthcare institutions.

By Type

The ring segment accounted for a dominant share of 56.47% in 2025 due to its high first-fit success rate in mild-to-moderate pelvic organ prolapse, reducing clinical adjustment needs. Its flexible silicone structure ensures better patient comfort during daily activities, improving long-term adherence. Additionally, easy insertion and removal make it widely preferred in outpatient urogynecology settings.

The Gellhorn segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.92% during the forecast period, as it is increasingly preferred for managing moderate to severe pelvic organ prolapse where higher structural support is required. Its rigid dome-and-stem design provides superior retention compared to softer variants, making it suitable for patients with advanced prolapse conditions. Additionally, it is widely used in long-term management cases in urogynecology clinics where surgical options are unsuitable due to comorbidities or high operative risk.

By End Use

Hospitals accounted for a share of 42.86% of the end-use segment in 2025. This dominance is attributed to the availability of trained urogynecology specialists, ensuring accurate pessary fitting and reduced complications. High inflow of moderate-to-severe pelvic organ prolapse cases and integrated outpatient gynecology units enable same-day fitting, monitoring, and follow-up, making hospitals a preferred care setting.

The clinics segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.15% during the forecast period due to increasing preference for outpatient-based gynecology care that offers faster access and reduced waiting time compared to hospitals. Clinics are expanding dedicated urogynecology services with trained specialists for routine pessary fitting and follow-up management. Rising adoption of nurse-led continence and pelvic health clinics improves patient convenience and drives segment growth.

Competitive Landscape

The pessaries market is consolidated, with a few established gynecology-focused medical device companies accounting for a significant share due to strong clinical adoption and long-standing hospital relationships. Leading players such as CooperSurgical, MedGyn Products, Integra LifeSciences, Coloplast, and Wallach Surgical Devices dominate through broad product portfolios and continuous improvements in silicone-based pessary designs. Their strength lies in physician training support, regulatory clearances, and global distribution networks. Smaller and regional manufacturers compete in niche segments with customized designs but face high entry barriers related to clinical validation and limited specialist-driven procurement channels.

In October 2025, a multicenter clinical trial led by Dnipro State Medical University was initiated to evaluate the safety and effectiveness of a novel cross-shaped vaginal pessary for pelvic organ prolapse. In October 2025, Liv Labs initiated a multi-site pivotal clinical trial in collaboration with U.S. clinical centers (including Northwestern Medicine sites) for its“Pippa” self-managed pessary targeting stress urinary incontinence, supported by NIH SBIR funding.

Report Metric Details Market Size in 2025 USD 470.22 million Market Size in 2026 USD 491.62 million Market Size in 2034 USD 711.29 million CAGR 4.73% (2026-2034) Base Year for Estimation 2025 Historical Data 2022-2024 Forecast Period 2026-2034 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Environment & Regulatory Landscape and Trends Segments Covered By Type, By End Use Geographies Covered North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, LATAM Countries Covered US, Canada, UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Nordic, Benelux, China, Korea, Japan, India, Australia, Singapore, Taiwan, South East Asia, UAE, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Colombia

List of Key and Emerging Players in Pessaries Market BD Bioteque America Inc. Bliss GVS Pharma Limited Coloplast A/S CooperSurgical Inc. Arabin GmbH & Co. KG Integra LifeSciences MedGyn Products Inc. Panpac Medical Corp. Personal Medical Corporation Smiths Medical Recent DevelopmentsReport Scope

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Gellhorn Rings Donuts Others

Hospitals Clinics Ambulatory Surgery Centers

North America Europe APAC Middle East and Africa LATAM

Pessaries Market Segments By TypeBy End UseBy Region