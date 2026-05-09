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Nepal Approves Record Everest Climbing Permits Despite Rising Fees
(MENAFN) Nepal has issued a record 492 permits for climbers attempting Mount Everest during this year’s spring climbing season, even after significantly raising expedition fees, officials said.
“Records are to be broken! Highest ever climber permits are issued for Sagarmatha (Mount Everest),” Himal Gautam, spokesperson for Nepal’s Department of Tourism, said.
The government had increased the royalty fee for foreign climbers from $11,000 to $15,000 in an effort to ease congestion on the world’s tallest peak. However, the higher cost has not reduced demand, with the number of permits reaching an all-time high and renewing concerns over safety risks and environmental strain.
Official data from the Department of Tourism shows fluctuating permit numbers in recent years: 290 climbers in 2018, 381 in 2019, no expeditions in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, followed by 408 in 2021, 325 in 2022, 479 in 2023, 421 in 2024, and 456 in 2025.
Authorities and environmental groups have repeatedly warned that the growing number of climbers is worsening waste management problems in the Everest region. Despite ongoing cleanup efforts, garbage continues to accumulate at higher-altitude camps, adding pressure to one of the world’s most fragile mountain ecosystems.
“Records are to be broken! Highest ever climber permits are issued for Sagarmatha (Mount Everest),” Himal Gautam, spokesperson for Nepal’s Department of Tourism, said.
The government had increased the royalty fee for foreign climbers from $11,000 to $15,000 in an effort to ease congestion on the world’s tallest peak. However, the higher cost has not reduced demand, with the number of permits reaching an all-time high and renewing concerns over safety risks and environmental strain.
Official data from the Department of Tourism shows fluctuating permit numbers in recent years: 290 climbers in 2018, 381 in 2019, no expeditions in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, followed by 408 in 2021, 325 in 2022, 479 in 2023, 421 in 2024, and 456 in 2025.
Authorities and environmental groups have repeatedly warned that the growing number of climbers is worsening waste management problems in the Everest region. Despite ongoing cleanup efforts, garbage continues to accumulate at higher-altitude camps, adding pressure to one of the world’s most fragile mountain ecosystems.
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