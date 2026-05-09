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EU Says Fuel Price Surge Not Valid Excuse for Airline Compensation Claims
(MENAFN) The European Commission said Friday that increasing fuel prices tied to the Middle East crisis should not be treated as an “extraordinary circumstance” that would allow airlines to bypass compensation obligations for canceled flights.
In updated guidance directed at the EU’s transport and tourism industries, the commission reaffirmed that passengers affected by flight disruptions continue to have rights under European air travel regulations, including refunds, alternative travel arrangements, airport assistance, and compensation for cancellations made at short notice.
According to the guidance, airlines can only avoid compensation payments if they are able to demonstrate that cancellations resulted from genuine extraordinary circumstances, such as a localized shortage of fuel supplies. However, the commission emphasized that higher fuel costs by themselves are not enough to qualify for that exemption.
The clarification comes as fuel supply interruptions and the suspension of certain air and maritime routes continue amid tensions linked to the Middle East situation.
The commission also stated that, in order to help airlines manage potential jet fuel shortages, carriers may receive temporary exemptions from the EU’s 90% fuel uplift requirement under ReFuelEU Aviation rules when additional fuel loading is necessary for safety reasons.
In updated guidance directed at the EU’s transport and tourism industries, the commission reaffirmed that passengers affected by flight disruptions continue to have rights under European air travel regulations, including refunds, alternative travel arrangements, airport assistance, and compensation for cancellations made at short notice.
According to the guidance, airlines can only avoid compensation payments if they are able to demonstrate that cancellations resulted from genuine extraordinary circumstances, such as a localized shortage of fuel supplies. However, the commission emphasized that higher fuel costs by themselves are not enough to qualify for that exemption.
The clarification comes as fuel supply interruptions and the suspension of certain air and maritime routes continue amid tensions linked to the Middle East situation.
The commission also stated that, in order to help airlines manage potential jet fuel shortages, carriers may receive temporary exemptions from the EU’s 90% fuel uplift requirement under ReFuelEU Aviation rules when additional fuel loading is necessary for safety reasons.
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