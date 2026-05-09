PAHO Supports Caribbean Countries In Strengthening Mortality Coding ICD-11 Training

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global) WASHINGTON, USA,(PAHO) – The Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) has launched a series of virtual trainings aimed at strengthening technical capacities in mortality coding across Caribbean countries, as part of its efforts to support the adoption of ICD-11 and strengthen

The series, titled “ICD-11 Mortality Coding Web Training Series for Caribbean Countries”, is held on a monthly basis and forms part of a broader strategy to strengthen health information systems. As part of this process, PAHO will make the recordings available through its PAHO TV channel, expanding access to these contents and facilitating consultation by technical teams and health professionals.

The training process is led by Dr Saman Gamage, an expert in ICD-11 classification with extensive experience in health information systems, mortality coding, and strengthening CRVS systems in multiple countries.

A progressive approach to strengthening key capacities

Each session lasts approximately two hours and combines technical presentations, practical exercises, and discussion spaces, allowing participants to apply knowledge in real-world work contexts.

Quality data for better health decisions

This initiative is part of the actions promoted by PAHO to support countries in adopting international standards such as ICD-11 and in consolidating more robust, interoperable, and evidence-based Civil Registration and Vital Statistics systems.

Likewise, as part of its open-access knowledge strategy, PAHO will make session recordings available through the PAHO TV channel, expanding the reach of these contents and facilitating access for technical teams and health professionals throughout the Region.

Through initiatives such as this, PAHO continues supporting Caribbean countries in strengthening their health information systems, promoting the use of quality data as a foundation for decision-making and the development of more effective public health policies.

First session available on PAHO TV

As part of PAHO's open-access knowledge strategy, the first session of the series is now available through PAHO TV.

The post PAHO supports Caribbean countries in strengthening mortality coding – ICD-11 Training appeared first on Caribbean News Global.

Over the course of more than a year, the sessions address fundamental topics such as the structure and taxonomy of ICD-11, the use of tools such as the browser and coding tool, coding conventions, and specific rules for selecting the underlying cause of death according to the