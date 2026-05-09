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Traya Health Study Reveals Telangana Men Are Losing Their Hair And Their Gut Health Is Declining Fastest In India
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Hyderabad, 08 May 2026: Traya Health, India's leading hair loss solution brand, today highlighted findings from its national gut-hair health study that place Telangana at the centre of a quietly worsening health crisis.
The study compared self-reported health assessments from over 1.6 lakh Indian men collected in December 2024 against those in December 2025, across India's ten largest regions. It examined gut health indicators using constipation frequency as a primary marker of digestive function to identify shifts linked to male hair loss.
Among all ten states studied, Telangana recorded the steepest decline.
THE TELANGANA FINDING
The share of Telangana men reporting little or no constipation, a key marker of healthy digestion fell from 19.13% in December 2024 to 15.03% in December 2025, a drop of 4.10 percentage points in a single year. This was the largest single-state decline recorded in the study. At Telangana's population scale, a 4-point decline represents tens of thousands of men shifting from digestive comfort into chronic gut strain often without realising it.
Telangana is among India's most urban, most educated, and most economically active states. Hyderabad sits at the centre of India's tech economy. And that is precisely the problem.
According to Traya Health, modern urban lifestyle factors are among the most common contributors to declining digestive health:
● Ultra-processed food, made hyper-accessible by 10-minute delivery platforms now deeply embedded in Hyderabad's daily routine
● Irregular meal timing driven by always-on work culture, particularly in the IT and services sectors
● Chronic underhydration among working professionals with back-to-back schedules
● Stress-linked eating, now normalised as a daily coping mechanism across age groups
HOW THE GUT AFFECTS HAIR
Your gut is your hair's supply chain. Hair is built almost entirely from protein. For that protein along with iron, zinc, and key vitamins to reach the hair follicle, the gut has to absorb it first. When digestion is poor, the body redirects whatever nutrients it can absorb to vital organs. Hair gets what's left. Over time, that shortage shows up as shedding.
A struggling gut also triggers inflammation. Chronic digestive stress sends low-grade inflammation through the body that disrupts the hair growth cycle. Hair follicles get pushed out of their growth phase too early and into a resting phase. Less new hair grows. More old hair falls. The thinning becomes visible.
The hard truth is that no shampoo or oil can fix either of these problems. They originate too far inside the body.
WHAT TRAYA IS SEEING ON THE GROUND
Traya's data from Telangana users tells the same story as the study. Many of the men coming in with hair loss are also showing signs of poor digestion, difficulty absorbing nutrients, irregular gut function, and internal inflammation. These are not issues a shampoo or a hair serum can reach.
Saloni Anand, Co-Founder, Traya Health said: "Telangana's numbers are a signal the state cannot afford to ignore. These are not men in poor health, these are working professionals in one of India's most dynamic cities. But the same lifestyle that drives economic productivity is quietly degrading gut function. And when the gut struggles, hair is the first visible casualty. "
ABOUT TRAYA HEALTH
Traya Health is India's leading hair loss solution brand, combining Ayurveda, Dermatology and Nutrition into a single customised plan. Founded on the principle that hair loss is a symptom of deeper internal imbalances, Traya has treated 12 lakh+ of Indians and built one of the country's largest proprietary datasets on hair health, gut function, and lifestyle indicators.
The study compared self-reported health assessments from over 1.6 lakh Indian men collected in December 2024 against those in December 2025, across India's ten largest regions. It examined gut health indicators using constipation frequency as a primary marker of digestive function to identify shifts linked to male hair loss.
Among all ten states studied, Telangana recorded the steepest decline.
THE TELANGANA FINDING
The share of Telangana men reporting little or no constipation, a key marker of healthy digestion fell from 19.13% in December 2024 to 15.03% in December 2025, a drop of 4.10 percentage points in a single year. This was the largest single-state decline recorded in the study. At Telangana's population scale, a 4-point decline represents tens of thousands of men shifting from digestive comfort into chronic gut strain often without realising it.
Telangana is among India's most urban, most educated, and most economically active states. Hyderabad sits at the centre of India's tech economy. And that is precisely the problem.
According to Traya Health, modern urban lifestyle factors are among the most common contributors to declining digestive health:
● Ultra-processed food, made hyper-accessible by 10-minute delivery platforms now deeply embedded in Hyderabad's daily routine
● Irregular meal timing driven by always-on work culture, particularly in the IT and services sectors
● Chronic underhydration among working professionals with back-to-back schedules
● Stress-linked eating, now normalised as a daily coping mechanism across age groups
HOW THE GUT AFFECTS HAIR
Your gut is your hair's supply chain. Hair is built almost entirely from protein. For that protein along with iron, zinc, and key vitamins to reach the hair follicle, the gut has to absorb it first. When digestion is poor, the body redirects whatever nutrients it can absorb to vital organs. Hair gets what's left. Over time, that shortage shows up as shedding.
A struggling gut also triggers inflammation. Chronic digestive stress sends low-grade inflammation through the body that disrupts the hair growth cycle. Hair follicles get pushed out of their growth phase too early and into a resting phase. Less new hair grows. More old hair falls. The thinning becomes visible.
The hard truth is that no shampoo or oil can fix either of these problems. They originate too far inside the body.
WHAT TRAYA IS SEEING ON THE GROUND
Traya's data from Telangana users tells the same story as the study. Many of the men coming in with hair loss are also showing signs of poor digestion, difficulty absorbing nutrients, irregular gut function, and internal inflammation. These are not issues a shampoo or a hair serum can reach.
Saloni Anand, Co-Founder, Traya Health said: "Telangana's numbers are a signal the state cannot afford to ignore. These are not men in poor health, these are working professionals in one of India's most dynamic cities. But the same lifestyle that drives economic productivity is quietly degrading gut function. And when the gut struggles, hair is the first visible casualty. "
ABOUT TRAYA HEALTH
Traya Health is India's leading hair loss solution brand, combining Ayurveda, Dermatology and Nutrition into a single customised plan. Founded on the principle that hair loss is a symptom of deeper internal imbalances, Traya has treated 12 lakh+ of Indians and built one of the country's largest proprietary datasets on hair health, gut function, and lifestyle indicators.
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