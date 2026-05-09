Baijayant Panda Hails PM Modi As World's Most Popular Leader Post Wins

BJP MP Baijayant Jay Panda on Saturday hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the world's most popular leader, citing the party's recent "historical wins" in West Bengal, Assam, and Puducherry, to deep-rooted public trust. Panda said PM Narendra Modi's 80 visits to the North East are the reason for the party's big election wins and the people's strong trust in his leadership.

Speaking to reporters, Panda said, "The leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party, Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is the most popular leader on Earth. And this grand victory is not just in Assam; see the historical win in Bengal, in Puducherry. People's trust in him, the love for him, I often tell people a figure. Honourable Modi ji has visited Assam and the North East 80 times as Prime Minister. Whereas the Prime Minister before him went to the Rajya Sabha from Assam, but only visited Assam about 8-10 times."

Praise for Assam's 'Double Engine' Govt and Bengal Win

Panda praised the "double engine" government in Assam for its historical progress and called the party's success in Bengal a major step toward building a developed India. "The progress that has happened in Assam, the double engine government there under our popular leader Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma ji, the work done by the double engine government has been historical. And the victory in Bengal is a very significant step towards a new India, a developed India," said Panda.

Development and Anti-Corruption Measures

Panda said that PM Modi has cleaned up corruption and used the "Jan Dhan-Aadhaar-Mobile" system to send help directly to millions, while also doubling the number of medical colleges in the region. "There are many welfare schemes. The type of corruption that used to happen during the Congress era, after cleaning all that up, aid has been delivered to millions and millions of people through DBT (Direct Benefit Transfer). This was made possible by Modi ji's DBT scheme involving Jan Dhan, Aadhaar, and Mobile. And many types of progress and development are visible there. For example, there used to be 6 medical colleges, today there are 14, another 7 are under construction, and 10 more are in the planning stage," Panda said.

Assam's Economic Transformation

"Earlier, there were only tea and bamboo industries in Assam. Today, tourism and see the big dream for the youth, a 27,000 crore semiconductor factory has been established in Assam. Today, Assam is the fastest-growing economy in all of India," he added.

State Election Results

The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) secured a strong mandate in Assam, winning 102 seats in the 126-member Assembly against the opposition's 75 seats. This is the first time that the BJP won a majority on its own in Assam. The BJP won 82 seats, while its allies Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and Bodoland Peoples Front (BOPF) secured 10 seats each, taking the NDA tally to 102.

In the West Bengal Assembly elections, the BJP secured 207 seats, while the Trinamool Congress (TMC) won 80 seats, putting an end to its 15-year rule in the State. (ANI)

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